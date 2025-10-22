Fitness coach shares 3 simple strategies to get your nutrition and fitness goals back on track after Diwali

The festive season often comes with indulgence - rich sweets, fried snacks, and lavish meals. While enjoying Diwali treats is part of the celebration, many people feel guilty afterwards and struggle to get back on track with their nutrition and fitness. But resetting your routine doesn’t have to be stressful. Simple, practical steps can help restore balance, without added guilt, making it easier to recover from overindulgence and start fresh post-Diwali. Adding more movement can help utilise some of the extra calories you gained during Diwali.(Unsplash)

Fitness trainer Raj Ganpath - the Founder of Slow Burn Method, the Co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness and the author of Simple, Not Easy - has shared three straightforward strategies to reset your nutrition and fitness after the festive season, all without adding stress or guilt. In an Instagram video posted on October 22, the fitness coach outlines how easy strategies - like limiting sugary and fatty foods, boosting protein intake, and clearing out leftover junk - can help you reset post-Diwali, all without feeling guilty for your festive indulgences.

Flip the food ratio

In order to counter all the sweets and snacks that you had during Diwali, Raj recommends flipping the food ratio. He explains, “Over the last few days, chances are you ate a lot of starchy, sugary, fatty foods and not enough protein and vegetables. So for the next week, flip that. Prioritise protein and vegetables and minimise the amount of starchy, sugary, and fatty foods you eat in general.”

Raj recommends compensating for all the junk food with more proteins and vegetables.(Image generated via Google Gemini)

Move a little more than usual

Raj recommends moving a little more than usual to counteract the extra food that you ate. He highlights that the focus shouldn’t be on simply burning off extra calories, but on channeling that surplus energy into productive movement - activities that strengthen the body, enhance performance, and build overall resilience.

He suggests, “So, go and lift some weights, play a sport, run a little longer, dance a little harder, do what you need to do, do what you like to do. Use your heart, your lungs, your muscles, and help yourself become a stronger system. Utilise that energy for a better purpose.”

Move the junk out of the house

The fitness coach suggests clearing out leftover festive treats - either by tossing them or sharing them with someone who’ll genuinely enjoy them - to reset your post-Diwali routine and curb temptation.

He explains, “Everything that's left over, if it's going to sit around at home, chances are you're going to slowly but surely eat it over a period of time, and that is something that is not going to be useful.” So, getting rid of it is the best course of action and beneficial for the long run, no matter how hard it may be.

