Deepika Padukone daughter Dua twin in matching red Sabyasachi looks for first Diwali, Ranveer Singh picks cream kurta

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh delighted fans this Diwali with the ultimate Instagram surprise - a stunning family portrait revealing their daughter Dua’s face for the very first time! The charming family portrait was shared in a joint Instagram post by Deepika and Ranveer on October 21, accompanied by the caption,“✨🧿🪔 दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ 🪔🧿✨” Deepika and Ranveer gave the perfect Diwali gift to their fans - this adorable family portrait.(instagram/@deepikapadukone)

The trio lit up feeds with perfectly coordinated festive ensembles, with Deepika and Dua twinning in vibrant red while Ranveer complemented them in elegant cream. The family’s effortlessly charming and stylish look instantly became the talk of the town, capturing a heartwarming festive moment with perfectly coordinated outfits for Deepika and Ranveer’s first Diwali celebration with their daughter.

Mom and daughter twinning in red

Deepika Padukone and baby Dua stole the spotlight, perfectly twinning in striking red Sabyasachi ensembles. Deepika's outfit radiated regal traditional charm, featuring a deep red, full sleeve, long kurta set adorned with intricate golden zari embroidery along the neckline and delicate floral motifs on the sleeve borders, perfectly blending elegance and festive flair. She paired the set with a matching dupatta with similar golden zari threadwork along the borders.

The look was elevated with ornate statement gold earrings featuring green accents and a stunning stack of gold bangles. Her hair was styled in a sleek, slicked-back bun adorned with a white gajra. Completing the ensemble, she wore dewy, radiant makeup with sultry smokey eyes, nude lips, and a delicate red bindi, perfectly tying together the traditional yet glamorous vibe.

Dua mirrored her mother's look in a small kurta set, with full sleeves and an Angrakha style neckline. Gold accents border the neckline, sleeves and hem of her adorable Diwali attire, as she beams from her mother's lap. Her forehead was adorned with a tiny red bindi, perfectly matching her mother’s, while her hair was styled in adorable little pigtails.

What Ranveer wore

Ranveer balanced the vibrant reds of Deepika and Dua with a traditional cream-colored kurta, layered with a textured Nehru jacket, designed by Sabyasachi. He accessorised with multiple strands of beaded gold necklaces around his neck and sported stylish sunglasses with gold frames and a light tint. His hair and beard were neatly groomed, presenting a classic and elegant look that complemented his family's attire.