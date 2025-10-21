Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reveal daughter Dua's face on Diwali. See adorable pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had the best gift for fans on Diwali. The couple revealed the face of their daughter Dua Padukone Singh in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh held daughter Dua in their arms.

Dua's face reveal

Dua smiled, held her tiny finger in her mouth in the adorable pics. Mom Deepika held her in her arms while Ranveer smiled along. Dua wore a bright red dress for Diwali, and twinned with Deepika who looked regal in a red outfit with matching jewelery. Ranveer was seen in a white kurta pyjama. In the last picture, Dua was seen seated on Deepika's lap as both mom and daughter prayed during Diwali celebrations at home. Deepika and Ranveer's joint post had the caption, “✨🧿🪔 दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ 🪔🧿✨”

Ananya Panday commented, “Oh my god 😍😍😍😍😍” Several other fans commented how cute Dua looked in the pictures and wished a happy diwali to the family.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024. The couple tied the knot in 2018. Last Diwali, they introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name, Dua Padukone Singh, with a meaningful message. The couple wrote, “Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude.”

On the professional front, Ranveer has exciting projects lined up, including Aditya Dhar's upcoming film and Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. Meanwhile, Deepika was last seen in Singham Again, helmed by Rohit Shetty. The film also starred Ranveer, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff among others. It released in theatres last year. She was recently announced as the female lead for a sci-fi film from filmmaker Atlee and co-starring Allu Arjun. Produced by Sun Pictures, it is tentatively titled AA22 x A6. It is believed she will also be seen along with Shah Rukh Khan in the film King.