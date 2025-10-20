Samantha Ruth Prabhu who weighs 50 kg eats 100 g protein; nutritionist explains how much an average Indian woman needs

Protein is essential for energy, muscle health, and overall well-being, yet many women aren’t sure how much they actually need daily. In an October 14 podcast, Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke with nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary about the ideal protein intake for women and how to meet it effectively. (Also read: AIIMS-trained dermatologist shares simple ‘vegetarian protein guide’ for strong, healthy hair: Moong dal chilla to oats ) Nutritionist advises that veg protein sources may have higher carbs and fats.

How much protein does an average Indian woman really need

For Samantha, about 100 g of protein is sufficient. “I take 100 g of protein, and I am 50 kg,” the actor told a nutritionist. But what about the average Indian woman weighing 55–60 kg?

According to Rashi, “An average Indian woman who weighs about 55–60 kg needs 60–80 g of protein, and you can absolutely hit this much with the right foods, you just need to spread it across your day. If you add a good-quality protein powder, getting up to 80 g will become much easier.”

She adds, “Veg protein sources often come with more carbs (and sometimes fats) than non-veg for the same protein, so build your plate accordingly.”

Can you take high protein if your gut isn’t ready

Chowdhary also cautions, “Not everyone can jump straight to 2 g/kg… Some of my clients can’t even hit 50 g, not because protein is the problem, but because the gut isn’t ready. That’s why I recommend a gut cleanse first to help rebuild the gut lining, which eventually helps with protein tolerance.”

She explains that adding more protein to a weak gut is like adding fuel to a fire, which can lead to inflammation and gut issues like bloating or constipation. Properly building up protein intake while supporting gut health is key for absorption and overall well-being.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.