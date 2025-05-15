Doctor shares 5 daily mistakes you may be making that slowly damage your gut lining over time

Your daily habits may seem inconsequential, easily brushed off with the thought that a little bit of something can never hurt. But this is a misleading belief. Small mistakes, when repeated, add up, quietly harm your gut health without you even noticing. It is already well known how crucial gut health is, closely linked to key functions like immunity, mental wellbeing, nutrient absorption, and even skin health. This makes it even more important to take care of gut health. But many of us continue to overlook the subtle, everyday choices that can either support or sabotage this delicate system. Gut issues like bloating may occur with regular diet mistakes.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Imran Shaikh, Consultant GI, HPB Surgeon and GI Oncosurgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, explained how your regular habits may damage your gut lining.

He explained, “Most people try to eat healthy, but unknowingly make small choices that quietly damage their gut lining over time. The gut lining is like a protective barrier that keeps harmful chemicals out of our bloodstream while allowing nutrients through. If it becomes compromised, we are likely to encounter issues such as bloating, food intolerance, poor immunity, and even mood changes.”

Dr Imran Shaikh shared these 5 common errors that cumulatively wear down gut health:

1. Eating too much processed food

Snacking on junk food can increase the gut-related diseases.(Freepik)

Packaged snacks, frozen meals, sugary cereals, and soft drinks often contain preservatives, emulsifiers, and artificial sweeteners that disrupt the balance of gut bacteria.

These additives can cause inflammation and make the gut lining more permeable, a condition many refer to as ‘leaky gut.’

The more whole, unprocessed food we eat, the better our gut barrier stays.

2. Skipping fibre-rich foods

Eat high-fibre foods for good gut health.(Shutterstock)

Fiber isn’t just good for digestion, it actually feeds the good bacteria in your gut.

When we don’t eat enough fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains, these beneficial bacteria starve.

Over time, this can weaken the gut lining and let harmful bacteria grow.

Many people who eat low-fibre diets feel constantly bloated or sluggish without knowing the real reason.

3. Overusing painkillers

Consuming too much painkiller is harmful,(Shutterstock)

A lot of people take nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen or aspirin regularly for headaches or muscle pain without thinking much about it.

But when taken too often, these medications can erode the protective layer of the gut and make it inflamed.

This damage might not show up right away, but builds over weeks or months.

4. Eating in a rush or while stressed

Eating in a rush is not a good idea.(Shutterstock)

Most of us are guilty of gulping down meals during busy workdays or while watching something intense.

When we're stressed or distracted, digestion slows down, and food doesn't get broken down properly.

This can lead to irritation in the gut and, over time, wear down the gut lining. Doctors often encourage patients to eat mindfully, chew slowly, breathe, and focus on the food.

5. Cutting all fats from the diet

Seeds and nuts contain healthy fats.(Shutterstock)

In an attempt to eat ‘clean,’ many people avoid fats entirely. But healthy fats, like those found in nuts, seeds, olive oil, and avocados, help maintain the structure of the gut lining and reduce inflammation.

A diet too low in fat can weaken the cells of the gut wall and disrupt hormone function, too, which doctors say can backfire over time.

In the end, Dr Imran concluded, “Healing the gut is not merely a matter of staying away from junk food, it's also about paying attention to how and what we consume on a daily basis. Small but conscious changes can be huge in maintaining the gut lining in top condition.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.