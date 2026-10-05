‘Lower risk of colon cancer, dementia…’: Gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab shares why he eats 2 ounces of mixed tree nuts every week

Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator specialising in digestive, liver, pancreatic and nutritional health, is breaking down the various health benefits of regularly incorporating tree nuts into your diet. In an Instagram video shared on October 5, the gastroenterologist highlights, “I eat two ounces of mixed tree nuts every week and here’s why.”

Tiny but mighty, nuts are often hailed as nutritional powerhouses, packed with healthy fats, protein, fibre , vitamins and minerals. But their benefits may go well beyond simply adding nutrients to your diet. From supporting heart and brain health to potentially lowering the risk of certain diseases , including some cancers, a regular handful of tree nuts could be a surprisingly powerful addition to your diet.

Lower risk of colon cancer Regular nut consumption has been linked to a lower risk of colon cancer, as nuts are rich in antioxidants and nutrients that may help support overall colon health. Dr Salhab explains, “Regular nut intake has been associated with a lower risk of colon cancer, and walnuts are one of the nuts studied most often because they’re packed with fibre, polyphenols, and healthy fats that can support the gut microbiome and colon health.”

Liver health Consuming nuts is also linked to a healthier liver and may prevent fatty liver disease. The gastroenterologist highlights, “Nuts are also great for liver health. They provide unsaturated fats, fibre, antioxidants, and vitamin E, which has been studied in fatty liver disease.”

Cognitive health Nuts have also been studied for their potential benefits for cognitive function and overall brain health. The gastroenterologist suggests, “Higher nut intake has also been associated with a lower risk of dementia and cognitive decline.”

Improved sleep Certain nuts also contain natural compounds that may help promote better sleep and support a healthy sleep cycle. Dr Salhab notes, “Walnuts may help you sleep better because they naturally contain melatonin and tryptophan, compounds involved in your sleep-wake cycle.”

Lower risk of disease Regular nut consumption has also been linked to a lower risk of several chronic diseases, particularly cardiovascular disease. The gastroenterologist states, “Regular nut intake has also been associated with a lower risk of gallstone disease, while walnuts and other tree nuts can help improve triglycerides, LDL cholesterol, and heart health.”

Top choices Dr Salhab recommends his top picks for tree nuts that are packed with essential nutrients and provide health benefits. He suggests, “Walnuts, almonds, pistachios, pecans, cashews, Brazil nuts, and hazelnuts all count. Just a few handfuls throughout the week can give you fibre, healthy fats, vitamin E, antioxidants, and nutrients that support your colon, liver, brain, sleep, heart, and gut health.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Joseph Salhab is a gastroenterologist providing services in central Florida. He received his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Bradenton Campus, and has been in practice for over a decade. He has expertise in treating gastroenteritis and upper GI endoscopy, among other conditions.