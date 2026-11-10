Sai Pallavi's Sita bridal look in Ramayana: Traditional details to look out for

The costumes in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana have become a talking point, but there's more to Sai Pallavi's portrayal of Sita than elaborate mythological styling. Behind her onscreen wardrobe is an extensive exploration of Indian textiles, archival embroidery and traditional craftsmanship. Sai Pallavi's Sita wedding sari in Ramayana (Instagram) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

Costume designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula, who have previously worked on period dramas such as Padmaavat and Heeramandi, approached the film with the challenge of dressing characters who already hold a special place in people's imagination. Their starting point was not simply historical research, but the way devotees see and dress their deities in temples, paintings and traditional calendar art.

And the result is a wardrobe that brings together heritage textiles, intricate embroidery and carefully considered details.

Sai Pallavi's Sita wedding sari features fine silk and gold embroidery One of the most striking pieces in Sita's wardrobe is her wedding sari. The designers created a fine silk sari featuring sucha gold embroidery, complemented by rare embroidery patches from their personal archive.

Rather than relying entirely on new embellishments, they brought together older archival pieces and newer interpretations sourced from dealers. The combination helped create a look that feels rooted in traditional craftsmanship while retaining a cinematic finish.

The designers also studied antique Nepalese textiles while developing Sita's costumes. Since Sita is believed to have been born in Janakpur, they explored the colours, motifs and embroidery found in these historic textiles to inform her visual identity.

An archive of thousands of textiles inspired the costumes The research behind the film extended far beyond a few reference photographs. The designers revealed that they have an archive of approximately 7,000 to 8,000 old textiles, which they regularly study for historical projects.

For Ramayana, their mood board included works by artists such as Raja Ravi Varma and MV Dhurandhar, alongside historical murals, calendar art and earlier interpretations of the epic.

They also collaborated with weaving clusters in Banaras for brocades and developed a sun motif for Lord Ram's Ayodhya sequence. Rare, century-old textiles were sourced from dealers in Ahmedabad, while some traditional shawls came from Uttar Pradesh.

The idea was to bring the richness of Indian textile traditions to a film intended for audiences beyond India.

Cotton, khadi and Chanderi define Sita's vanvaas wardrobe The film's more understated costumes required just as much thought as its elaborate wedding and royal ensembles.

For the vanvaas sequences, the designers worked with simpler fabrics such as cotton, khadi and Chanderi. These garments were handwoven and dyed using organic colours, with particular attention paid to the natural irregularities and slubs in the fabric.

Instead of making every outfit heavily embroidered, the team used texture to communicate the characters' circumstances and emotional journeys.

The designers explained that the vanvaas makes up a significant portion of the film, with the characters retaining similar outfits through much of this phase. The challenge was to make the clothes look lived-in and aged. They experimented with different washes to achieve that worn-in appearance.

It's an interesting reminder that costume design isn't always about adding more. Sometimes, the texture and fall of a fabric can tell a story more effectively than elaborate embellishment.

The jewellery and craftsmanship behind Sita's look The costumes were developed alongside the film's jewellery, with the designers collaborating with Amrapali to conceptualise pieces for the characters.

The brand's historical jewellery archives and understanding of traditional techniques informed the designs. Artificial gems sourced from Jaipur were also used to recreate the appearance of precious stones.

The larger costume universe incorporated several traditional materials and craft techniques, with artisans contributing to the handmade armour and other detailed elements.

For the designers, the intention was to create a visual interpretation that felt culturally rooted while allowing the actors enough comfort and freedom of movement.

Why the costumes in Ramayana are worth looking at closely The conversation around mythological costumes often centres on whether they match familiar depictions of the characters. But the design process behind Ramayana reveals a more layered approach.

By drawing from temple imagery, archival textiles, regional weaving traditions and traditional embroidery, the designers have attempted to create a distinct visual language for the epic.

Sai Pallavi's Sita wedding sari, in particular, is a reminder of how much storytelling can go into a single garment. Beyond its fine silk and gold embroidery, it brings together archival craftsmanship, cultural references and the work of artisans.

It's not just a costume designed for a scene; it's a showcase of the textile traditions that continue to shape Indian fashion.

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