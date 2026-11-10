Is pollution ageing your skin faster? Aesthetic expert explains the hidden link between air pollution, inflammation and premature ageing

Is your skin ageing faster than your parents' skin did? (Adobe Stock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less The link between air pollution and respiratory disorders, heart disease, and other medical issues is widely recognised. Yet this problem is not limited to internal organs. As pollution levels in urban areas keep rising, especially in winter, concerns about premature skin ageing, inflammation, and skin sensitivity are growing. Although the visible symptoms of air pollution, such as dryness, dullness, and irritation, may appear transient, repeated exposure can trigger serious biochemical changes that affect skin health over the long term.

How does air pollution affect the skin? In cities, the air contains a mix of substances like particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), nitrogen dioxide, ozone, and more. These pollutants can stick to the skin's surface, interact with skin oil, and damage cells. Fine particulate matter is especially problematic because it can collect around hair follicles and affect a damaged skin barrier.

"Additionally, it increases the production of reactive oxygen species, known as free radicals", dental surgeon and aesthetic expert Dr Madhu Goyal, Founder Director, DIOSA Healthcare, tells Health Shots.

When free radical production exceeds the skin's antioxidant defence capacity, oxidative stress occurs. This damages proteins, lipids, and cell structures that support healthy skin. As a result of repeated oxidative stress, the skin may develop uneven skin colour, lose elasticity, and show signs of fine lines.

The connection between pollution and skin inflammation Inflammation is a natural reaction to damaging environmental influences. Nevertheless, inflammation that lasts too long may negatively affect skin appearance and function. Air pollution may trigger inflammatory processes in skin cells, leading to redness, irritation, and increased sensitivity. People already suffering from skin disorders, such as acne, rosacea, or atopic dermatitis, are especially affected by air pollution.

Moreover, pollution impairs the skin barrier, which retains moisture and protects the body from harmful substances in the surrounding environment. When the barrier fails to function properly, the skin loses moisture faster and becomes highly susceptible to external irritants. This can lead to oxidative stress, inflammation, and barrier damage, accelerating visible signs of ageing.

Why can pollution accelerate premature ageing? As skin ages, collagen production decreases while cellular repair processes slow. Environmental influences can speed up this process. Research shows that long-term exposure to air pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide can increase pigmentation and wrinkles.

“Another explanation involves oxidative stress, which activates enzymes that break down collagen” says the expert.

This can eventually cause the skin to lose firmness. Pollution-induced inflammation may also interfere with the skin's repair mechanisms. Genetics cannot be underestimated, but pollution may also contribute to premature skin ageing.