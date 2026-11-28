Small talk is dying. We now have the numbers to prove it.

A key study, in fact, shows a steady decline each year.

“The estimate of daily spoken words dropped by about 338 every year, on average, over the 14 years that the study was conducted,” says Matthias R Mehl, professor of psychology at the University of Arizona. “Our research indicates that we have gone from approximately 16,000 words per day in 2005 to 12,700 words per day by 2019. That’s a drop of roughly a fifth of our daily spoken words. And a loss of about 120,000 words a year.”

We’ll get to where the missing words have gone, but first a quick look back.

The study that started it all was trying to answer an entirely different question: Do women really talk more than men?

In 2005, a team of psychologists led by Mehl gave 396 university students electronically activated recorders (EARs) that turned on, at random, five times an hour, for 30 seconds each time. When they studied the recordings, they found no evidence that women talk more.

Instead, they found some interesting patterns. Chief among them was that, on a typical day, men and women both spoke an estimated 16,000 words.

Since then, Mehl and Valeria Pfeifer, an assistant professor of psychology and counselling at University of Missouri - Kansas City, have conducted 22 other studies, with a total of about 2,200 participants. They range in age from 10 to 94. They live around the world: in the US and Mexico, Australia and Europe.

They have varied lives: some were part of studies on coping with breast cancer, others on adjustment after divorce, the social effects of meditation, or relationship dynamics. They had no idea their word counts were being analysed, so their patterns of conversation can be seen as indicative of a wider trend.

And across the board, the results show that people are simply chatting less.

The findings have so far been published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, in 2025, and the Association for Psychological Science, in 2026. More research is underway.

SILENT RETREAT

So who are these people we aren’t talking to as much?

“The 338 fewer words a day are not one long conversation we stopped having,” says Mehl. “They are spread across small moments: the brief exchange at the supermarket, the neighbour one used to run into, the stranger we once asked for directions. Those moments add up, and their absence does too.”

The reasons all boil down to shifts in technology. We text rather than call; scroll rather than meet. We order groceries online and navigate on our phones.

How much does it matter that the small talk is fading?

Well, a lot of it is linked to what are called “weak social ties”: the bonds we form with the security guard we wave to every day, or the grocer we occasionally chat with. Studies have shown that the sense of near-euphoria produced by such interactions has roots in our ancient need to belong (in order to survive, and also because we are inherently social beings).

In one study (we covered it not long ago in Wknd; click here to read the story), people with larger weak-tie networks were found to report greater levels of happiness and belonging.

“With the reduction of spoken conversations, we run the risk of losing out on opportunities for micro-moments of belonging,” says Mehl. “This is alarming because when we speak less, we connect less. We are already in the middle of what has been called a loneliness ‘epidemic’, in which social isolation and a loss of connection to others have become problems of societal dimensions. By bleeding words, we bleed everyday social connection, possibly daily well-being.” (Click here for the Wknd special on loneliness.)

SAY ANYTHING?

Young people, it turns out, are losing more words, just as one would assume.

When the data was analysed by broad age group — people under 25 vs people 25 and older — it turned out the younger group was losing as many as 452 words a year, compared to 314 for the older group.

There’s more.

The data doesn’t go beyond 2019, which means that today’s numbers are likely far lower.

“The pandemic accelerated many forces that were already pulling people socially apart. This trend is unlikely to be reversed in the immediate future,” Mehl says.

His lab is now in the process of developing SocialBit, a wearable “social-health” tracker that will widen the scope of the study significantly. It will use a machine learning algorithm to analyse acoustic features (including pitch and variations in intensity) and log minutes of social interaction.

“From there, the study could move to how many minutes of conversations we need to be healthy, similar to the idea of a certain number of steps,” Mehl says. “We know very little about that.”

What he does know, he adds, is that technology and our increasingly demanding workdays have led to a drive to be “efficient” that has turned the casual chat with a neighbour into something that feels like “wasted time”.

Make the time for those 300 additional words a day, whether with a colleague, a friend or a stranger, Mehl says. Make a start somewhere, he adds, even if it’s “just with a joke told to a loved one. Or a thoughtful answer to the question ‘How are you’.”