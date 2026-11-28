Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.
Everyday explained: What are the three rear lights on a car?
The rear lights on a car are an essential safety feature that helps with visibility and signalling; here is how the primary lights in the assembly work.
Every light on a car has its purpose. That involves not just helping people inside the car to see better, but also helping those outside to notice the car itself. When it comes to rear lights, there are usually three different types. Today’s edition of ‘Everyday Explained’ explores what they are and what their purpose is.
Also Read | Everyday explained: What is déjà vu?
What are the three rear lights on a car?
The rear lights on a car are important for safety, signalling, and legal compliance. They help a car stay visible and communicate with other drivers, especially when visibility is poor, such as at night and during rain and fog. The three primary rear lights that are present on most cars are:
- Tail lights
- Brake lights
- Turn signal lights
Also Read | Everyday explained: Why is the fourth finger the ring finger?
1. Tail lights
The tail lights of a car are a safety feature that automatically turn on when the headlights are on. Hawkglow, the automotive lighting brand, explains on their website that the tail lights emit a dim red light, which ensures the visibility of a running car from behind.
Some vehicles have a dedicated tail light. In other vehicles, the tail light is shared with the brake light, as they glow in the same colour but with different intensity.
2. Brake lights
The brake lights glow bright red and are extremely important for road safety. They are activated when the driver engages the brakes of a car and signal to the drivers behind the car that the vehicle is slowing down or coming to a halt. This allows those behind the car to slow down and react in time, avoiding accidents.
3. Turn signal lights
The turn signals, also known as the indicator lights, are generally amber in colour and blink to indicate to other drivers on the road that the car is about to turn or change lanes. This helps drivers to anticipate themovement of cars and make necessary adjustments. The turn signal is usually activated by using the turn signal lever or switch.
Also Read | Everyday Explained: Why sunglasses sometimes make straight lines look curved and colours appear different
In many vehicles, the tail light, brake light, and turn signal light are combined in a single assembly. The Hawkglow website notes three steps to maintain the rear lights of a car. They are presented as follows:
- Inspect lights regularly: Make it a habit to check your car’s rear lights weekly, especially before long trips
- Clean the lenses: Dirt and grime can obstruct light, reducing the effectiveness of your tail lights
- Replace burnt-out bulbs immediately: Do not wait to replace a broken brake or tail light
- Check wiring and fuses: If multiple lights go out, it could be a fuse or wiring issue
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.