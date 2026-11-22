Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.
Everyday explained: What is déjà vu?
Déjà vu feels eerie, like memory playing a trick on the conscious mind. Here is the likely explanation for why almost all humans experience this.
Everyone has experienced déjà vu at some point in their lives, often more than once. The fleeting, eerie sensation that one has lived through a situation in the past that is identical to what is happening in real time is something that usually stops people in their tracks. Today’s edition of ‘Everyday Explained’ seeks to answer the science behind it.
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What is déjà vu?
Déjà vu is a French term which translates to ‘already seen.’ In a conversation with the BBC, Dr Akira O’Connor, a senior lecturer in the School of Psychology & Neuroscience at the University of St Andrews, scientifically described déjà vu as “an inappropriate sense of familiarity for something that we know to be unfamiliar.”
The term was likely coined by the French philosopher Émile Boirac in a book called The Psychology of the Future in the 1870s. The phenomenon has since been attributed to a wide variety of things, ranging from the supernatural to a ‘glitch in the Matrix.’
“What really captures people is your memory telling you one thing, but you knowing and piecing together that what your memory is telling you is wrong,” stated Dr O’Connor.
What causes déjà vu?
There are a number of possible scientific explanations as to what causes déjà vu. To understand them, Dr O’Connor shared that one has to understand the organisation of the brain.
“There’s a part of the brain in the medial temporal lobe - the part of your brain that sits near your cheekbones and your ears - that is associated with laying down memories and giving you the feeling of remembering things,” he stated.
“There’s another part of your brain at the front of the forehead, the frontal cortex, that is associated with what we call higher-order cognition. So stuff like reasoning, decision-making, and fact-checking.”
Déjà vu may occur when the medial temporal lobe glitches for some reason and triggers a memory sensation. This causes a conscious feeling of finding something familiar. However, when the sensation reaches the frontal cortex and it determines that the sensation was an error, that is when the cycle of déjà vu gets completed.
The explanation is supported by neurologist Jean Khoury, who stated on the Cleveland Clinic website, “If there’s a problem with how the hippocampus interacts with its surroundings, it can create a false memory that we experience as déjà vu. Memories and new experiences get wrapped up in each other. It’s a disruption of the recognition and memory systems that gives you that false sense of familiarity.”