Déjà vu is a French term which translates to ‘already seen.’ In a conversation with the BBC , Dr Akira O’Connor, a senior lecturer in the School of Psychology & Neuroscience at the University of St Andrews, scientifically described déjà vu as “an inappropriate sense of familiarity for something that we know to be unfamiliar.”

Everyone has experienced déjà vu at some point in their lives, often more than once. The fleeting, eerie sensation that one has lived through a situation in the past that is identical to what is happening in real time is something that usually stops people in their tracks. Today’s edition of ‘Everyday Explained’ seeks to answer the science behind it.

The term was likely coined by the French philosopher Émile Boirac in a book called The Psychology of the Future in the 1870s. The phenomenon has since been attributed to a wide variety of things, ranging from the supernatural to a ‘glitch in the Matrix.’

“What really captures people is your memory telling you one thing, but you knowing and piecing together that what your memory is telling you is wrong,” stated Dr O’Connor.

What causes déjà vu? There are a number of possible scientific explanations as to what causes déjà vu. To understand them, Dr O’Connor shared that one has to understand the organisation of the brain.

“There’s a part of the brain in the medial temporal lobe - the part of your brain that sits near your cheekbones and your ears - that is associated with laying down memories and giving you the feeling of remembering things,” he stated.

“There’s another part of your brain at the front of the forehead, the frontal cortex, that is associated with what we call higher-order cognition. So stuff like reasoning, decision-making, and fact-checking.”

Déjà vu may occur when the medial temporal lobe glitches for some reason and triggers a memory sensation. This causes a conscious feeling of finding something familiar. However, when the sensation reaches the frontal cortex and it determines that the sensation was an error, that is when the cycle of déjà vu gets completed.

The explanation is supported by neurologist Jean Khoury, who stated on the Cleveland Clinic website, “If there’s a problem with how the hippocampus interacts with its surroundings, it can create a false memory that we experience as déjà vu. Memories and new experiences get wrapped up in each other. It’s a disruption of the recognition and memory systems that gives you that false sense of familiarity.”