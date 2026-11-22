Winter poses several challenges for your skin. The air is colder and drier, and pollution can leave your skin feeling more sensitive, dry, and irritated. A little expert guidance can help you adapt your routine. So how do you cleanse your skin without drying it out further?

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Dr Madhu Goyal, an aesthetic expert and founder-director of DIOSA Healthcare, told HT Lifestyle how winter weather and air pollution can affect the skin's protective barrier, and what changes to make in your daily skincare routine.

How does winter pollution affect your skin? In winter, you may notice that your skin feels rough to the touch. Cheeks feel tight when you smile, and the texture feels patchy, itchy or flaky.

Describing why it happens, she said, "In the winter season, cold temperatures and lower humidity, along with greater exposure to contaminants, can alter the skin barrier's ability to protect itself. Pollutants like particulate matter may linger on the skin, and other harmful agents may add to excessive oxidative stress, thus harming the skin cells.”

What happens to your skin in winter? In winter, you may notice changes in how your skin looks and feels, from a rough texture to tightness or irritation. It's easy to group these concerns together, but each can show up differently. Dr Goyal outlined the following common concerns:

1. Dryness Cold weather and low humidity can lead to skin dehydration, resulting in dryness, tightness, and flakiness.

Pollution may increase skin sensitivity, making it essential to keep the skin well hydrated. 2. Dullness and uneven skin tone Exposure to environmental pollution can exacerbate oxidative stress and negatively affect skin radiance.

Consequently, with time, the skin may appear dull and uneven, especially if it is not provided with proper skincare and sun care. 3. Increased sensitivity and irritation People with sensitive skin are likely to suffer from itching, irritation and redness during winter months.

Pollution, cold weather and regular use of skincare products may worsen inflammation. Can winter pollution age your skin? Even on winter days with no visible smog, the air can still be polluted. Dr Goyal highlighted the effects of repeated exposure to polluted air over time. “Long-term exposure to air pollution may lead to skin ageing and possibly even skin problems. Therefore, it is necessary to follow a regular skincare routine and keep the skin healthy.”

What are some essential skincare tips for winter pollution? After a day outdoors, you may be tempted to scrub away the grime, especially if your face feels dusty. But if your skin already feels tight or flaky, scrubbing can make the dryness worse. Dr Goyal suggested a few simple changes to your winter skincare routine, starting with how you wash your face.

Here's the set of winter skincare guidelines, as recommended by the expert: