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How to make your home winter-ready with these 7 simple additions
Winter is here! Give your home a cosy, winter-ready feel with a few thoughtful decor additions that won't stretch your budget.
Our Picks
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Tarantaran 100% Cotton Throw 50 X 60 Inches Decorative Living Room Couch and Sofa Knitted Blanket with Tassels Chevron, (127 X 152 Cm), 200 TC (Beige)View Details
₹399
SAJAVAT HOME Hand Knitted Cotton Sofa Throw Blanket for Sofa & Bed | Soft All-Season Throw for Couch, Chair & Travel | Decorative Knitted Design | 80×52 Inches (204×132 cm) | Beige with TasselsView Details
₹998
Wisdom Decor Waffle Knit Sofa Throw Blanket with Tassels | Soft Cotton Decorative Blanket for Couch, Bed & Living Room – 50x60 Inches (Onion/Tan) (Onion)View Details
₹499
FILLISKA Aluminium LED Wall Light 4 Way Splitter, Warm White, IP-65 Rainproof & Shockproof Alluminium Body (2 Year Warranty)View Details
₹298
FIG Living Mini Origami Table Lamp for Living Room Decoration, Bedroom and Gifting | 20 Cm TallView Details
₹1,349
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Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.