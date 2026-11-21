What if your next Mumbai outing involved walking down the grand staircase of the Raichand House, exploring Poo's iconic wardrobe and reliving some of Bollywood's most memorable moments? Twenty-five years after Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) introduced audiences to the Raichand family, Airbnb is bringing its fictional home to life with an exclusive experience in Mumbai.

Titled At Home with the Raichands, the experience marks the film's 25th anniversary and brings together Airbnb and filmmaker Karan Johar, who directed the much-loved family drama. With only 180 invitations available, this is an interesting proposition for Bollywood fans, particularly those who have grown up quoting Poo's dialogues and recreating her iconic looks.

What can you expect inside the recreated Raichand House? Scheduled from December 1 to 6, 2026, the two-hour experience will give selected guests an opportunity to explore a recreation of the Raichand family home.

The visit begins with an entry challenge inspired by Rohan, followed by a traditional Raichand-style welcome. Guests can then explore familiar spaces, including the grand staircase, living room and family study, through an immersive audio tour featuring memorable moments from the film.

Naturally, Poo's world gets its own special attention. Her recreated wardrobe will give visitors a closer look at the fashion and attitude associated with Kareena Kapoor's much-loved character. Expect outfit moments, mirror opportunities and plenty of inspiration for anyone who has ever wanted to channel their inner Poo.

There is also a more sentimental element to the experience. Guests can write a personal note inspired by the film's message of family and relationships, along with receiving a special keepsake to remember their visit.

Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan, who played Rohan, have shared their excitement about the recreation. However, fans should note that the experience does not include personal appearances by the filmmaker or actors.

How to book the Airbnb K3G experience in Mumbai Booking requests for At Home with the Raichands open on November 23, 2026, at 12 PM IST through Airbnb's dedicated page.

Here are the important details: