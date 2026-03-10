Make restaurant-level grills with these 8 sandwich makers for your home kitchen counter
A grill sandwich maker is a kitchen gadget that is a complete underdog but makes it super easy to cook the yummiest sandwiches at home.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Prestige PGMFD 800 Watt Grill Sandwich Toaster | Non-Stick Grill Plates | Heat Resistant Bakelite Body | Auto Cut Off | Power & Ready Indicators | Easy to Clean | Black | 1Y Warranty | ISI CertifiedView Details
₹1,299
KENT Sandwich Grill | Ceramic Coated,Non-Toxic,Non Stick,Fixed Grill plate | Toaster Griller Sandwich Maker | Auto Cut Off | LED Indicator | 180°Open | Adjustable Height Control | Metallic SilverView Details
₹1,799
MILTON Express 800 Watt Grill Sandwich Maker | Electric Toaster Griller Sandwich Maker | Non Stick Coating Grill Plates | Power Indicators | 1 Year Warranty | BlackView Details
₹978
iBELL SM1515 Sandwich Maker with Floating Hinges, 1000Watt, Panini/Grill/Toast (Black)View Details
₹1,435
Borosil 800W Prime Grill Sandwich Maker | Can Make 2 Large Sandwich | Made in India, BIS Approved | Nonstick Coated Plates, Even Grilling | Cool Touch Handle | Indicator Light | 2 Years WarrantyView Details
₹1,999
If there is one go-to meal I have for lazy weekends is a nice grilled sandwich with a side of my favourite Americano on lots of ice. Sandwich grills are a great piece of kitchen equipment to own. They can help you make basic grilled cheese sandwiches to fancy sourdough sandwiches and cafe-like paninis as well. It is as simple as layering your sandwiches and leaving them to grill!
How I would pick the right sandwich griller depends on the capacity one needs. Smaller families need a small one unless they intend on grilling multiple sandwiches together. They help simplify lunch box dilemmas, late evening snacking and also weekend meals. Why grab a bag of chips when you can make yourself a nice veggie sandwich instead?
How did I pick these 8 sandwich grillers?
• Products with 4-star ratings or higher across major online marketplaces.
• Strong user feedback and consistent buyer reviews.
• Preference for trusted appliance brands known in Indian kitchens.
• Items that appear frequently in popular and top-selling lists online.
• Shortlisted based on price, ease of use, and everyday practicality.
8 sandwich grill sandwich makers to pick from
Morning sandwiches have a certain charm when the bread turns crisp and the filling warms through just right. The Prestige PGMFD grill makes that easy with fast 800-watt heating and non-stick plates that release sandwiches cleanly. Think golden toast with melted cheese, spiced potatoes, or leftover veggies pressed together in minutes. Indicator lights guide the timing while the cool-touch handle keeps things simple during busy breakfast or late evening snack runs.
2. KENT Sandwich Grill | Ceramic Coated,Non-Toxic,Non Stick,Fixed Grill plate | Toaster Griller Sandwich Maker | Auto Cut Off | LED Indicator | 180°Open | Adjustable Height Control | Metallic Silver
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
Some sandwiches demand a little extra room, especially those generous club stacks packed with fillings. The KENT sandwich grill handles that beautifully with adjustable height and plates that open wide. Ceramic-coated surfaces keep things smooth, so melted cheese, chutney spreads, or buttery garlic bread lift off easily. Toss in veggies, paneer, or leftover chicken and let the grill do its quiet work while the indicator lights guide you.
A quick toast can turn simple bread and filling into something far more satisfying. The MILTON Express grill heats up fast, pressing sandwiches into crisp, golden layers with warm centres that hold melted cheese, spiced potatoes, or sautéed vegetables. Non-stick plates keep the bread intact and make cleaning easy. Compact in size, it slips neatly onto a counter and is always ready for rushed breakfasts or late-night snack cravings.
Some sandwiches deserve a proper press, the kind that crisps the bread while keeping the filling warm and juicy. The iBELL SM1515 does exactly that with strong 1000-watt heating and floating hinges that adjust gently to thicker stacks. Load it with cheese, grilled vegetables, paneer, or leftover chicken and watch it toast into a satisfying panini-style bite with crisp edges and a soft centre.
A good sandwich often comes down to that satisfying crunch on the outside and a warm, flavour-packed centre. The Borosil Prime grill makes space for two generous sandwiches at once, perfect for busy breakfasts or evening snack runs. Non-stick plates toast bread evenly while fillings like cheese, chutney, paneer, or vegetables soften and melt inside. Close the lid, wait a few minutes, and enjoy crisp edges with comforting warmth in every bite.
Some days call for thick, café-style sandwiches packed with generous fillings. The Longway Crisp Master handles those beautifully with floating hinges that press everything evenly while keeping the bread crisp. Non-stick plates toast slices into golden layers as cheese softens and vegetables warm through. Open it flat, and it doubles as a handy grill for quick bites, turning simple ingredients into comforting, toasted snacks.
There is something comforting about making a batch of hot sandwiches and sharing them straight off the grill. The Lifelong Classic Pro handles four slices at once, pressing bread into crisp golden pockets that hold warm fillings inside. Think spiced potatoes, chutney, cheese, or leftover vegetables tucked between slices. Non-stick plates keep things smooth, so sandwiches lift out neatly, and the clean up afterwards stays pleasantly quick.
Big sandwiches deserve a grill that gives them space to toast properly. The Borosil Jumbo grill handles generous stacks with ease, pressing thick layers of bread, cheese, vegetables, or chicken into crisp, satisfying bites. The ribbed plates add a lovely toasted texture while the oil drip tray keeps things neat during cooking. Close the lid, wait a few minutes, and you have café-style grilled sandwiches ready to serve hot.
Similar articles for you
Give your dining tables a makeover with these cute and quirky chair covers: 8 picks you will want to add to your cart
Is your mattress old and uncomfortable? Skip the expensive replacement and simply refresh with a mattress topper
Cutest Ramen bowls to slurp your noodles from: 8 picks for every serious Korean food lover
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Neha holds a master’s degree in design and has a keen eye for furniture and fashion, effortlessly mixing aesthetics with practicality. From premium picks to budget-friendly finds, she makes the search simple for her readers. Always jetsetting, she sprinkles in quirky travel tips, favourite destinations, and luggage essentials alongside her well-researched insights on lifestyle trends, runway styles, and statement furniture.Read More