Make restaurant-level grills with these 8 sandwich makers for your home kitchen counter

If there is one go-to meal I have for lazy weekends is a nice grilled sandwich with a side of my favourite Americano on lots of ice. Sandwich grills are a great piece of kitchen equipment to own. They can help you make basic grilled cheese sandwiches to fancy sourdough sandwiches and cafe-like paninis as well. It is as simple as layering your sandwiches and leaving them to grill! Skip the expensive cafes and enjoy your favourite grilled cheese sandwiches at home every day! (Pexels.com) How I would pick the right sandwich griller depends on the capacity one needs. Smaller families need a small one unless they intend on grilling multiple sandwiches together. They help simplify lunch box dilemmas, late evening snacking and also weekend meals. Why grab a bag of chips when you can make yourself a nice veggie sandwich instead? How did I pick these 8 sandwich grillers? • Products with 4-star ratings or higher across major online marketplaces. • Strong user feedback and consistent buyer reviews. • Preference for trusted appliance brands known in Indian kitchens. • Items that appear frequently in popular and top-selling lists online. • Shortlisted based on price, ease of use, and everyday practicality. 8 sandwich grill sandwich makers to pick from

Morning sandwiches have a certain charm when the bread turns crisp and the filling warms through just right. The Prestige PGMFD grill makes that easy with fast 800-watt heating and non-stick plates that release sandwiches cleanly. Think golden toast with melted cheese, spiced potatoes, or leftover veggies pressed together in minutes. Indicator lights guide the timing while the cool-touch handle keeps things simple during busy breakfast or late evening snack runs.

2. KENT Sandwich Grill | Ceramic Coated,Non-Toxic,Non Stick,Fixed Grill plate | Toaster Griller Sandwich Maker | Auto Cut Off | LED Indicator | 180°Open | Adjustable Height Control | Metallic Silver Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Some sandwiches demand a little extra room, especially those generous club stacks packed with fillings. The KENT sandwich grill handles that beautifully with adjustable height and plates that open wide. Ceramic-coated surfaces keep things smooth, so melted cheese, chutney spreads, or buttery garlic bread lift off easily. Toss in veggies, paneer, or leftover chicken and let the grill do its quiet work while the indicator lights guide you.

A quick toast can turn simple bread and filling into something far more satisfying. The MILTON Express grill heats up fast, pressing sandwiches into crisp, golden layers with warm centres that hold melted cheese, spiced potatoes, or sautéed vegetables. Non-stick plates keep the bread intact and make cleaning easy. Compact in size, it slips neatly onto a counter and is always ready for rushed breakfasts or late-night snack cravings.

Some sandwiches deserve a proper press, the kind that crisps the bread while keeping the filling warm and juicy. The iBELL SM1515 does exactly that with strong 1000-watt heating and floating hinges that adjust gently to thicker stacks. Load it with cheese, grilled vegetables, paneer, or leftover chicken and watch it toast into a satisfying panini-style bite with crisp edges and a soft centre.

A good sandwich often comes down to that satisfying crunch on the outside and a warm, flavour-packed centre. The Borosil Prime grill makes space for two generous sandwiches at once, perfect for busy breakfasts or evening snack runs. Non-stick plates toast bread evenly while fillings like cheese, chutney, paneer, or vegetables soften and melt inside. Close the lid, wait a few minutes, and enjoy crisp edges with comforting warmth in every bite.

Some days call for thick, café-style sandwiches packed with generous fillings. The Longway Crisp Master handles those beautifully with floating hinges that press everything evenly while keeping the bread crisp. Non-stick plates toast slices into golden layers as cheese softens and vegetables warm through. Open it flat, and it doubles as a handy grill for quick bites, turning simple ingredients into comforting, toasted snacks.

There is something comforting about making a batch of hot sandwiches and sharing them straight off the grill. The Lifelong Classic Pro handles four slices at once, pressing bread into crisp golden pockets that hold warm fillings inside. Think spiced potatoes, chutney, cheese, or leftover vegetables tucked between slices. Non-stick plates keep things smooth, so sandwiches lift out neatly, and the clean up afterwards stays pleasantly quick.

Sandwich grillers: FAQs What can you cook in a sandwich griller apart from sandwiches? A sandwich griller can handle far more than toasties. Many people use it for garlic bread, paneer slices, grilled vegetables, omelettes, quesadillas, and even quick panini-style wraps. The pressed plates crisp the outside nicely while warming the filling inside. Do sandwich grillers require oil or butter? Most models come with non-stick plates, so very little oil or butter is needed. A light brush of butter can add flavour and help the bread toast into a golden crust, though many fillings cook perfectly fine without extra fat. How long does it take to grill a sandwich? In most cases, a sandwich takes around three to five minutes. The exact time depends on the thickness of the bread, the filling inside, and the heating power of the griller. How do you clean a sandwich griller properly? Let the appliance cool completely after use. Wipe the plates gently with a soft, damp cloth or kitchen tissue to remove crumbs and melted cheese. Avoid harsh scrubbers as they can damage thnon-stickck surface.