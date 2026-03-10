Goa vacation on the cards? Here are 5 summer essentials you cannot skip packing

Deconstruct Sunscreen Spray SPF 50 PA++++ | With Niacinamide & Cica Extract | No Rub Formula | Lightweight Broad Spectrum Protection | Quick Absorbing, Non-Sticky, Water Resistant| For Men & Women |50mlView Details
Goa is a beach destination that we all love! From vacationing in January to heading down for the summer, no matter what the weather, this is the one spot that makes it to everyone’s group chats!If your vacation is finally leaving the chat and you are packing for some fun days at the beach, then I have curated a list of my 5 top essentials that you simply will not regret carrying.
Skincare to haircare and the right handbag can shape your vacation and make it a lot simpler and easier to navigate. Sometimes it takes the little essentials to go a long way. I learned this the hard way during one such summer vacation when I forgot my sunscreen and spent my whole vacation sunburnt in the air conditioning for a whole week. So avoid basic errors and pay attention to what you essentially need for a smoother vacation!
5 essentials you will need for your Goa or any other beach vacation
1. Sunscreen sprays
While sunscreens are essential, you can carry a tube as well. I have realised that a sunscreen spray simply subtracts the hassle. These are super easy to use and ensure you keep your hands and legs protected just as much as your face. They are easy to use and easy to carry. Just remember to keep these in your checked-in bags, not cabin bags, if you are flying to Goa.
Pick one for your skin type and ensure the one you choose is SPF 50 or above, not below. Top up every two to three hours, and especially before and after a jump in the ocean or pool.
2. UV protection sunglasses
Beach vacays are all fun and games till you forget to protect yourself from the sun properly. Nobody wants to come back with aching eyes and wrinkles. Make sure you pick your battles and invest your money in a nice, branded pair of UV protection sunglasses.
The best choice is always an Aviator. It works great with beach outfits, yet can easily travel back with you and complement your city fits as well. Aviator sunglasses are simply easy to match with almost any outfit and any weather. Money well spent, if you ask me. They protect your eyes from harsh rays and help you avoid wrinkles and freckles in those sensitive areas around the eyes.
3. Waterproof tote bag
Nothing says ready for the beach like a nice waterproof tote bag that carries everything you need. Style is always a priority, but at the beach, something waterproof simply works better. This ensures you can easily wash off beach sand and not worry if you are lounging on your beach towel and the ocean decides to creep a little closer with the waves.
Sometimes functionality makes your beach day simpler. After all, you do not want everything you carry getting wet. Imagine the damper that would put on your day.
4. Flip-Flop slippers
The biggest question at the beach is always, what footwear do you carry? My two cents are to always carry washable flip flops with you. These are comfortable for the e-bach, easy to wash and will not break your heart because they come at affordable price points. Avoid suede, canvas and other fabrics that can get stained. If you love running on the beach as I do, then you might have to carry a pair of good running shoes with non-stainable fabrics or simply get them dry cleaned post your trip.
5. Sun dresses
Cotton sun dresses are the best way to dress up but be dressed down enough to stay comfortable throughout your beach vacation! Skip outfits with layers or thick fabrics, and you will find that these are more fashionable than t-shirts and shorts, and also bring that feminine touch to your overall look.Pair these with your favourite hats or hair scarves and your beach tote with flip flops, and you are all set to paint Goa whatever shade of summer you choose!
Start with the basics. Good sunscreen, UV protection sunglasses, a swimsuit, light beachwear, flip flops and a waterproof tote bag. Add a hat, after sun lotion and a reusable water bottle. Goa days often mean long hours in the sun, so sun protection should always be first on your list.
Carry at least two. Beach days often include multiple swims or pool dips, and swimsuits rarely dry quickly in humid weather. Having a second option makes things easier and keeps you comfortable through the day.
Yes, they help a lot. Waterproof totes protect your phone, wallet, sunscreen and extra clothes from sand and water. They also make cleaning up easier since you can rinse off the sand later.
Go for SPF 50 or higher. Goa sun can be quite strong, especially around midday. Reapply every two to three hours and always after swimming to keep your skin protected.
