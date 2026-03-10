Goa vacation on the cards? Here are 5 summer essentials you cannot skip packing

Goa is a beach destination that we all love! From vacationing in January to heading down for the summer, no matter what the weather, this is the one spot that makes it to everyone’s group chats! If your vacation is finally leaving the chat and you are packing for some fun days at the beach, then I have curated a list of my 5 top essentials that you simply will not regret carrying. From sunscreen sprays to waterproof tote bags, everything you need for your Goa summer vacation.

Skincare to haircare and the right handbag can shape your vacation and make it a lot simpler and easier to navigate. Sometimes it takes the little essentials to go a long way. I learned this the hard way during one such summer vacation when I forgot my sunscreen and spent my whole vacation sunburnt in the air conditioning for a whole week. So avoid basic errors and pay attention to what you essentially need for a smoother vacation!

5 essentials you will need for your Goa or any other beach vacation 1. Sunscreen sprays

While sunscreens are essential, you can carry a tube as well. I have realised that a sunscreen spray simply subtracts the hassle. These are super easy to use and ensure you keep your hands and legs protected just as much as your face. They are easy to use and easy to carry. Just remember to keep these in your checked-in bags, not cabin bags, if you are flying to Goa.

Pick one for your skin type and ensure the one you choose is SPF 50 or above, not below. Top up every two to three hours, and especially before and after a jump in the ocean or pool.