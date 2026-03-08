I tried and tested the Nasher Miles Springfield collection over a weekend beyond its style and quirky design: My review
HT Shop Now reviews the Nasher Miles Springfield suitcase, covering design, build, wheels, compartments and weekend travel performance.
Let us be honest. For years, luggage has been painfully dull. Walk into any airport and you will see the same parade of black, navy and grey suitcases rolling past. Practical, yes. Memorable, not really. In a time when personal style spills into wardrobes, homes and even coffee cups, boring luggage suddenly feels like a bit of a faux pas.
Nasher Miles sent over their Nasher Miles Springfield Hard Sided Polypropylene Trolley Bag for me to try, and I decided the best way to test it was to take it along on a quick weekend trip home. A short trip like that is actually perfect for luggage testing. You pack just enough to see how the compartments work, roll it through stations or airports, and get a real feel for the wheels, handle and overall practicality.
So that is exactly what I did. I packed it up, took it along for the weekend, and paid attention to the little things that usually matter once you are actually travelling with a suitcase. From how it rolled to how easy it was to pack and unpack, here is how the experience went.
First impressions
Unboxing the Nasher Miles Springfield Hard Sided Polypropylene Trolley Bag from Nasher Miles was honestly a nice surprise. The Cool Mint colour looked bright and fresh right away. Once I got past admiring the shade for a minute, a few small design details started catching my attention.
• The contrast colours across the body, zipper and accents make the suitcase feel playful without looking over the top.
• The spinner wheels are all different colours, and when they roll, the colours move around, which actually looks quite fun.
• The suitcase feels lightweight when empty, so lifting it around while packing did not feel like a task.
• The hard shell feels sturdy in hand. It does not have that flimsy feel some lightweight suitcases tend to have.
• The telescopic handle pulls out smoothly, and the lock feels solid and easy to use.
• Inside, you get the usual compartments and pockets, but the fabric and finishing feel slightly better than what I usually see in cabin luggage.
No tech. No gimmicks. Straightforward design-driven experience
No flashy tech. No unnecessary extras. The Nasher Miles Springfield Hard-Sided Polypropylene Trolley Bag from Nasher Miles keeps things refreshingly simple. The focus stays on good design, solid construction and everyday practicality. It rolls smoothly, feels sturdy and looks cheerful without trying too hard.
In a market full of gimmicks and overcomplicated features, this suitcase keeps travel straightforward and easy. Sometimes that is exactly what good luggage should do. Especially check-in bags, which you simply use for the storage and check in at the baggage counter before a trip. I am so tired of the gimmicks that this one just made sense to me as a workaholic suitcase that walked in to get the job done!
Using the suitcase: Quick weekend trip
I took it along for a quick weekend trip home, which felt like the right kind of test for a medium-sized suitcase. Packing was simple, the compartments kept everything organised, and rolling it through the station felt smooth. It handled the short trip comfortably and never felt bulky or awkward to move around.
The bits that you take for granted, but this suitcase does to perfection
• The wheels roll smoothly and quietly, which makes moving through stations and airports feel effortless.
• The telescopic handle slides out easily and locks into place without wobbling or sticking.
• The zipper runs smoothly along the shell with no snagging while packing or unpacking.
• The internal compartments keep things neatly separated, so clothes do not end up in a messy pile.
• The dust bag included with the suitcase makes storing it at home simple and keeps it looking clean between trips.
What I loved
The colour is the first thing that wins you over. Cool Mint feels fresh and cheerful. The playful wheels add personality each time the suitcase rolls. It is lightweight, sturdy and easy to handle. Small details like the smooth zipper, good lock and included dust bag make the overall experience feel thoughtful and well finished.
What did not work
The only real drawback I noticed is that while the suitcase is sturdy and lightweight, the outer material doesn’t quite feel like what you get from some established premium brands, such as Swiss Military or Victorinox. That said, it’s worth remembering the price and manufacturing differences. Even if you try to compare more directly, it still feels like a solid, well-built suitcase for its category rather than a premium luxury shell.
Who should buy it
This suitcase is perfect for anyone who wants to avoid gimmicks and distractions. It’s a straightforward workhorse that handles short trips and long while still looking fun and stylish.
|Feature
|Specification
|Size
|Medium cabin/checked-in (approx 55 cm)
|Material
|Hard-sided Polypropylene
|Weight
|Lightweight
|Wheels
|8 spinner wheels for smooth 360° movement
|Handles
|Telescopic handle and top carry handle
|Lock
|Built-in combination lock
|Interior
|Two compartments, mesh pockets, hinged pocket
|Included
|Dust bag for storage
|Ideal Use
|Short trips, weekend getaways
|Finish
|Cool Mint colour with contrasting accents
The Nasher Miles Springfield delivers a suitcase that is simple, practical and surprisingly fun. Lightweight, sturdy and easy to handle, it makes short trips effortless. Will this be my go-to if I had to choose a single medium suitcase? Probably not. I recently used an Uppercase one with packing cubes and a stronger shell, which would be my first pick. Still, this would easily be my second choice. Overall rating 7/10.
Disclaimer: The products featured in this review were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Neha holds a master’s degree in design and has a keen eye for furniture and fashion, effortlessly mixing aesthetics with practicality. From premium picks to budget-friendly finds, she makes the search simple for her readers. Always jetsetting, she sprinkles in quirky travel tips, favourite destinations, and luggage essentials alongside her well-researched insights on lifestyle trends, runway styles, and statement furniture.Read More
