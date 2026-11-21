During the wedding season, everyone wants to look their best. This means trying different skin treatments, using makeup for an extra glow, and styling your hair into bouncy curls. But when one function follows another, long hours in makeup and repeated styling can take a toll on your skin and hair. So how do you care for them once the celebrations are over?

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Dr Nirupama Parwana, dermatologist and founder of Zolie Skin Clinic, told HT Lifestyle how to care for your skin and hair after weeks of wearing heavy makeup and heat-styling your hair.

A packed wedding calendar can throw your routine off track. Before discussing styling and makeup, Dr Parwanda highlighted the role of lifestyle, as beauty habits are only one part of the picture when it comes to skin and hair health.

“Lifestyle is also a factor. Severe stress, sudden weight loss and crash diets can all cause hair loss. Eat a healthy diet that provides enough iron, zinc, protein and essential vitamins to support hair growth. Do not take supplements unless a deficiency is diagnosed. Drink plenty of water and get 7-9 hours of sleep.”

What should you do if your skin breaks out after the wedding? Wearing layers of makeup to one makeup function after another can leave your skin feeling irritated. If you notice a breakout, you may be tempted to reach for a scrub, but Dr Parwanda recommended a gentler approach.

“Heavy or occlusive makeup can clog up the pores and lead to breakouts. Some cosmetic ingredients can also be irritating or cause allergic contact dermatitis; these include fragrances and preservatives,” she described the potential side effects of heavy makeup application during these days.

“Avoid harsh cleansers, scrubbing and exfoliating brushes too, as they may aggravate already inflamed skin. Be gentle when cleansing and wash no more than twice a day to prevent skin irritation and more water being lost through the skin (transepidermal water loss)."

She also recommended switching to a simple product such as a basic cleanser, a moisturiser with barrier-strengthening ingredients such as ceramides and broad-spectrum sunscreens with SPF30 or above. Hyaluronic acid acts to hydrate the skin. If your skin is irritated, try to avoid scrubbing, retinoids and acids and reintroduce them gradually.