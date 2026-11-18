From toner to eyeshadow: A step-by-step guide to layering your skincare and makeup products in the right order
From toner and moisturiser to primer, foundation, and eyeshadow, here's how to layer makeup products for a flawless look as recommended by a beauty expert.
Everyone does makeup, but hardly anyone gets it right. It’s not about the type of product; the technique matters when layering multiple products. Whether you are getting ready for a wedding or festivities, layering the makeup in the right order can make all the difference. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ria Amin, a beauty and lifestyle content creator, shared a step-by-step guide to layering your makeup for a flawless look.
Also read | Why heavy makeup is losing its appeal: Drishti Madnani on Gen Z, skinimalism and the glass-skin trend
Start with toner
“A lot of people think makeup starts with foundation, but for me, it starts with skincare. I apply toner first, follow it with moisturiser, and then use a little eye cream,” highlighted Amin. “It keeps under-eyes from feeling dry and helps my concealer blend more smoothly. If you don’t have a hydrating toner, then you can consider using rose water as well. Don’t forget to apply lip balm so that your lips don’t get chapped after applying lipstick.”
Primer and foundation
Next comes primer, then foundation. Amin highlighted that “pumping foundation straight onto your face looks good on camera; I do it sometimes for the aesthetic too. But when I want a more even application, I pump it onto the back of my hand, pick it up with a sponge, and dab off the excess on my other palm before applying it to my face.”
Makeup tip: Amin also recommends lightly misting your face with a toner or a hydrating setting spray, then using a makeup sponge to blend.
Concealer
You can repeat the same foundation technique with the concealer as well. Apply it, mist your face with toner and then blend. That’s how you can get a seamless base that doesn’t appear cakey. You can pick the concealer shade that matches your skin tone for an even finish.
Contour
Next comes the contour. Amin prefers using a cool-toned contour because it creates a natural-looking shadow, while warmer shades give her a more bronzed look. After that, she recommends applying blush and setting the base with loose powder.
Eyeshadow
Amin prefers to keep her eyeshadow simple and usually sticks to one or two shades. “I sweep a light shade all over my lids and add a little shimmer to the inner corners of my eyes,” said Amin.
Makeup setting spray
Finally, Amin recommends finishing with a makeup fixing spray to help keep everything in place throughout the day.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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