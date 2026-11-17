PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for Philippines' oldest gurudwara's redevelopment during Manila visit
Originally established in 1901 and formally organised in 1903, the Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara plays a vital cultural role in India's ties with the Philippines.
Currently in Manila, Philippines to attend the 23rd ASEAN Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country's oldest gurudwara and took part in a foundation-stone laying ceremony for the Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara's redevelopment.
The event took place on Tuesday, following PM Modi's arrival in the country on Monday.
‘A very special day’
PM Modi expressed his gratitude for being present at the event by penning down a social media post. “Tomorrow, 17th November, is a very special day,” he wrote.
Deep Dive
“I will have the honour of taking part in the ceremony to mark the start of redevelopment works at the iconic Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila. This Gurudwara is over a century old and is a centre of immense spiritual significance.”
“Inspired by the teachings of the Guru Sahibs, the Sikh community has made a mark globally, being at the forefront of serving others and building a better planet,” he further added.
Originally established in 1901 and formally organised in 1903, the institution was registered as Khalsa Diwan in 1924, the External Affairs Ministry wrote in an official press release while stressing on the spiritual, cultural and philanthropic role played by the Gurudwara for the Sikh and other communities in Manila.
The statement went further to call the institution “a vital bridge between the Indian-Sikh community and Philippine society”.
PM Modi in Manila
PM Modi is currently in Manila on a three-day visit from November 15-17 in order to attend the ASEAN Summit which will bring together leaders from Southeast Asia and major Indo-Pacific powers to discuss regional security, economic cooperation and geopolitical challenges.
The Philippines, which holds ASEAN's chairmanship for 2026, is hosting the meetings under the theme "Navigating Our Future, Together". Discussion topics will span across maritime security, regional economic cooperation, tensions in the South China Sea and the political situation in Myanmar.
Upon his arrival in Manila, PM Modi met the Indian diaspora of Philippines, saw replicas of the Golden Tara of Agusan as well as the historic Laguna Copperplate Inscription dating back to the 9th and 10th centuries, and was serenaded by children from both countries reciting the Purna Kumbha Shloka, followed by energetic Bollywood and Bhangra performances.
The Prime Minister will also attend this year's edition of the East Asia Summit in Manila. The forum covers issues such as maritime security, trade, energy security, climate change, public health, connectivity and regional stability.
Both summits are characterised by India's push to strengthen its ties with countries in Southeast and East Asia.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORStuti Gupta
Stuti Gupta is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she is a part of the General News team, tasked with reporting on happenings across the country impacting domestic as well as international ecospheres. In her role at HT, she is responsible for keeping a track of incoming news updates, packaging stories and publishing them in a format best suited to their purpose. She holds a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Journalism from St Xavier’s, Mumbai and is partial towards working on international affairs. Apart from her interest in the geopolitical world, she is a keen reader, writer, orator, debater and learner who loves picking up new information. She has been recognized for her previous literary work at the international level with a Gold Finalist, Gold and Silver Award in various participating years at the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition along with winning the third prize and getting her story published in Children’s World in 2017. Barring academic and professional pursuits, she has a passion for travelling to new places, exploring new cultures and cuisines, documenting them through words and pictures and interacting with people from diverse backgrounds. She is also an avid enthusiast of studying art forms such as cinema, dance, theatre and music as a tool for cultural storytelling and actively participates in them.Read More