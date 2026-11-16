PM Modi dons traditional Philippines attire for President's gala dinner, watches Ramayana performance in Manila

The dinner was held at the Philippine International Convention Centre for visiting dignitaries of the 49th Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and related summits , being held under the theme, ‘Navigating the Future’. For the event, the Prime Minister donned a Barong Tagalog similar to the one worn by Marcos and other leaders. The attire is the national dress and official formal menswear of Philippines.

VIDEO | Manila, Philippines: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the ASEAN leaders' gala dinner hosted by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (Source: ASEAN YT) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/NKCuul1EEN

PM Modi is in Manila for a three-day official visit from November 15 to 17, 2026, during which he will attend the 23rd Asean-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, according to the ministry of external affairs.

After his arrival in Manila on Monday, PM Modi met and greeted members of the Indian diaspora at Manila International Airport. The Prime Minister was seen interacting with Indian diaspora at the airport and shaking hands with them.

He thereafter watched a traditional dance performance and attended a special theatrical staging of the Ramayana. The theatrical production, titled ‘Sita: The Ramayana Revisited’, was performed by the Integrated Performing Arts Guild (IPAG) of Iligan City, news agency ANI reported.

Also Read | Modi in Manila: What to know about Asean and the East Asia Summit

PM Modi also watched the recitation of the Purna Kumbha Shloka by students of Filipino and Indian origin from Shri Sathya Sai School.

What's on India's agenda PM Modi will attend the Asean-India Summit and the East Asia Summit on the margins of the Asean Summit in Manila. Asean primarily comprises Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and East Timor.

Meanwhile, the East Asia Summit, established in 2005, includes the 11 Asean member states and eight other dialogue partners, – China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia.

Throughout the India-ASEAN and East Asia summits, New Delhi is looking to boost naval and maritime coordination among like-minded Indo-Pacific states. Asean has, throughout the years, emerged as a central pillar of India’s Act East policy and vision for the Indo-Pacific, and Rudrendra Tandon, secretary (East) in the external affairs ministry, told a media briefing that the 11-member bloc serves as a “locomotive for peace, stability and economic prosperity”.

“India strongly believes that as an Indian Ocean country that abuts this very important Southeast Asian maritime zone, a strong strategic relationship with ASEAN member states, as a collective as well as individually, is good for both of us,” Tandon said. He said this would prepare New Delhi to handle rapid geopolitical changes, and contribute to peace and stability in Asia, HT reported earlier.