PM Modi dons traditional Philippines attire for President's gala dinner, watches Ramayana performance in Manila
The dinner was held at the Philippine International Convention Centre for visiting dignitaries of the 49th Asean and related summits.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a gala dinner hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos in Manila on Monday, wearing the country's traditional formal attire.
The dinner was held at the Philippine International Convention Centre for visiting dignitaries of the 49th Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and related summits, being held under the theme, ‘Navigating the Future’. For the event, the Prime Minister donned a Barong Tagalog similar to the one worn by Marcos and other leaders. The attire is the national dress and official formal menswear of Philippines.
VIDEO | Manila, Philippines: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the ASEAN leaders' gala dinner hosted by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (Source: ASEAN YT) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/NKCuul1EEN— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 16, 2026
PM Modi is in Manila for a three-day official visit from November 15 to 17, 2026, during which he will attend the 23rd Asean-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit, according to the ministry of external affairs.
PM Modi meets Indian diaspora, attends Ramayana performance
Deep Dive
After his arrival in Manila on Monday, PM Modi met and greeted members of the Indian diaspora at Manila International Airport. The Prime Minister was seen interacting with Indian diaspora at the airport and shaking hands with them.
He thereafter watched a traditional dance performance and attended a special theatrical staging of the Ramayana. The theatrical production, titled ‘Sita: The Ramayana Revisited’, was performed by the Integrated Performing Arts Guild (IPAG) of Iligan City, news agency ANI reported.
Also Read | Modi in Manila: What to know about Asean and the East Asia Summit
PM Modi also watched the recitation of the Purna Kumbha Shloka by students of Filipino and Indian origin from Shri Sathya Sai School.
What's on India's agenda
PM Modi will attend the Asean-India Summit and the East Asia Summit on the margins of the Asean Summit in Manila. Asean primarily comprises Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and East Timor.
Meanwhile, the East Asia Summit, established in 2005, includes the 11 Asean member states and eight other dialogue partners, – China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia.
Throughout the India-ASEAN and East Asia summits, New Delhi is looking to boost naval and maritime coordination among like-minded Indo-Pacific states. Asean has, throughout the years, emerged as a central pillar of India’s Act East policy and vision for the Indo-Pacific, and Rudrendra Tandon, secretary (East) in the external affairs ministry, told a media briefing that the 11-member bloc serves as a “locomotive for peace, stability and economic prosperity”.
“India strongly believes that as an Indian Ocean country that abuts this very important Southeast Asian maritime zone, a strong strategic relationship with ASEAN member states, as a collective as well as individually, is good for both of us,” Tandon said. He said this would prepare New Delhi to handle rapid geopolitical changes, and contribute to peace and stability in Asia, HT reported earlier.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More