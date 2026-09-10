Button-operated number-plate concealer removed from SUV with 52 pending challans

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Regional Transport Office (RTO) on Tuesday removed a button-operated mechanism used to conceal the registration number of a Toyota Fortuner with 52 pending traffic challans involving fines of ₹1.03 lakh. RTO officials inspected the vehicle on Tuesday and found illegal wiring and alterations linked to the concealing mechanism. (HT)

The SUV, bearing registration number MH14 LN 4888, was traced after a video circulated on social media purportedly showed its registration plate being concealed within seconds using a button-operated flap while the vehicle was travelling on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway.

RTO officials inspected the vehicle on Tuesday and found illegal wiring and alterations linked to the concealing mechanism. The device was removed, and a ₹4,500 penalty was recovered from the owner, officials said.

Deputy Regional Transport Officer Ashwini Swami said the matter came to the department’s notice two days ago, following which an inspection team was tasked with tracing the vehicle.

“Illegal wiring and alteration had been carried out in the vehicle, and the mechanism was being used to automatically conceal the registration number. Action was taken on Tuesday afternoon. The Motor Vehicles Act has been invoked, and the penalty has been recovered. We have informed the police as the vehicle could potentially have been used in criminal activity,” Swami said.

According to the RTO, the vehicle had 51 pending challans for speeding and one for entering a no-entry zone, with total outstanding fines of ₹1.03 lakh, which the RTO is yet to recover.

“The device could have been installed to avoid e-challans and detection through CCTV cameras. We have requested the police to investigate whether the mechanism had been used earlier and whether the vehicle was connected to any criminal activity,” Swami said.

The vehicle owner was identified as Vijay Dagade. RTO official Vishal Thorat of Flying Squad No. 5 inspected the vehicle and initiated action, officials said.

The department invoked Sections 41, 52, 177, 182A and 179 of the Motor Vehicles Act in connection with the violations and informed the police for further investigation.

Officials said the flap fitted over the registration plate could be lowered automatically at the press of a button, making the number difficult to capture through CCTV cameras and automated enforcement systems.

The police inquiry will determine whether the device was installed solely to evade traffic enforcement or had previously been used to prevent identification of the vehicle in connection with any offence.