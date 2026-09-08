No more open doors on PMPML buses

Pune: The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) on Monday launched a citywide crackdown on buses operating with their doors open while in motion, following the death of a student who fell from a moving bus on Sinhagad Road on August 24. PMPML on Monday launched crackdown on buses operating with their doors open while in motion, following the death of student who fell from moving bus on Sinhagad Road on August 24. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

Teams have been deployed across city routes to check compliance with safety norms and take action against drivers and conductors found violating the directions. The transport undertaking has also ordered immediate repairs to faulty doors.

PMPML chairman and managing director Mahesh Awhad had issued strict instructions after the accident, making it mandatory for all buses to keep their doors closed while moving. Drivers, conductors and depot managers have been made responsible for ensuring compliance.

“After the accident, we issued strict instructions to all our drivers and conductors to remain alert and ensure that the bus doors are kept closed while the bus is moving. It is extremely unfortunate that a passenger lost her life while travelling on a PMPML bus. From today onwards, strict vigilance is being maintained by our teams across city routes to ensure that these safety instructions are followed,” Awhad said.

Under the directives, the left-side front and rear doors and BRT doors of PMPML-owned and hired buses must be repaired immediately if found defective. Doors will also be checked before buses are deployed on routes to ensure they function properly.

“Passenger safety is our priority, and negligence of any kind will not be tolerated. From today onwards, action will be taken against drivers and conductors of buses found operating with their doors open. On the first day, we have not yet found any bus violating these norms on the city roads,” said Yashwant Hinge, chief traffic manager, PMPML.

The August 24 incident had raised concerns over passenger safety on PMPML buses. The student fell from a moving bus after its door was not closed and later died, prompting the transport undertaking to issue stringent safety instructions.

Passengers welcomed the enforcement drive, saying regular checks were necessary to ensure compliance. “Keeping the doors closed while the bus is moving is a basic safety requirement. Regular checking and action against violations will make passengers feel safer while travelling in PMPML buses,” said Kedar Mane, a frequent passenger.