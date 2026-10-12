What is anti-blush? Makeup artists decode the viral beauty trend

After seasons of over-blushed cheeks, beauty lovers are stripping back the colour for the viral ‘anti-blush’ trend, with Instagram Reels attracting close to a million views. As global searches for the term see a sharp rise (Google searches for ‘anti-blush’ have risen by 20%, reaching up to a 1,750% increase compared with the same period last year) and celebrities embrace the muted, soft-focus flush, makeup artistes decode how to get it right. Actor Zendaya and model Hailey Bieber in anti-blush

What is anti-blush?

Anti-blush doesn’t mean no blush. Instead, it is about creating colour and dimension on the cheeks without making the blush itself the most noticeable or central part of the look. “The idea is to choose softer, more earthy or neutral shades and blend them very lightly into the skin. It gives the face a healthy warmth and a little definition, while still looking like your own skin,” explains makeover and beauty expert Richa Agarwal.

Anti-blush shades sit somewhere between blush, bronzer and contour, creating a soft shadow and warmth across the cheeks, unlike blush blindness where layers of highly pigmented blush can become so familiar that the wearer no longer notices how intense the colour appears. Agarwal says, “On Indian skin, this trend opens up the palette to shades such as muted neutrals, cooler tones and softer warm shades that can complement rather than overpower the Indian skin undertones.”

How to ace the anti-blush look?

Keep the colour muted - Choose low-saturation shades that add warmth and dimension rather than a bright pop of pink or coral.

Think beyond traditional blush shades - Look for colours that sit between blush, bronzer and contour - muted, earthy tones that softly define the cheeks. The trick is to choose a shade that enhances the natural warmth of your complexion rather than competing with it

Blend well - The colour should look diffused rather than like a clearly defined patch of blush. The aim is subtle warmth and dimension. The finish should remain soft and natural-looking, rather than heavily layered with pigment.

Match the shade to your complexion

Fair skin: Try soft nude-pinks, light beige and delicate neutral tones.

Medium skin: Toasted hazelnut, muted mauve and warm neutral shades work well.

Deep skin: Rich chocolate browns, deep plum and warm earthy tones can add depth without looking harsh.

(Inputs by makeup artist Amita Juneja)