When your abdomen starts aching, you may chalk it up to something you ate the night before or hope it's just gas. But sometimes, the pain may worsen, which can be a sign of appendicitis.

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Dr Ajay Mandal, consultant GI and hepato-biliary surgeon at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, Kolkata, told HT Lifestyle how to recognise the signs of appendicitis in children and young adults and why parents should be vigilant. He said, "When the pain is persistent, progressively worsening or accompanied by other symptoms, parents should not overlook the possibility of appendicitis.

He expressed concern that people may mistake appendicitis for indigestion or constipation, gas or a stomach infection. The surgeon also noted that appendicitis is a common cause of emergency abdominal surgery in children and requires prompt medical attention.