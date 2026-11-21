New Delhi, A book documenting the life and artistic legacy of celebrated sculptor Meera Mukherjee has won the fourth edition of the "Oxford Bookstore Art Book Prize".

"From the Depth of the Mould: Meera Mukherjee , A Centenary Tribute", edited by art historian Tapati Guha Thakurta and published by Jadavpur University Press and Galerie 88, was announced the winner at a ceremony held at the Royal Norwegian Embassy here this week.

The volume brings together archival photographs, personal writings and critical essays, tracing Mukherjee's artistic journey, her engagement with traditional metal-crafting communities and her contribution to modern Indian art.

The award, carrying a cash prize of ₹one lakh, a trophy and a certificate, was presented by Ambassador of Norway May-Elin Stener, jury chair Alka Pande, arts educator Shaleen Wadhwana and Apeejay Oxford Bookstores CEO Swagat Sengupta.

"For me , the real winner here is the artist, Meera Mukherjee, whose extraordinary life and work resides across every page of the volume," Guha Thakurta said.

According to the Ambassador Stener, the diversity of this year's nominated titles demonstrated how art books could challenge conventional understanding of the genre and reach audiences through different formats.

"We had graphic novels and children's books among the nominees, showing that art can speak in many voices and reach audiences in unexpected ways," she said, adding that books have the power to broaden perspectives and make art accessible to wider audiences.

The jury also conferred a special recognition for excellence in graphic storytelling on "Zoraver and the Lost Gods", written by Abeer Kapoor, illustrated by Ujan Dutta and published by Bloomsbury.

"Histories in the Making: Photographing Indian Monuments 1855-1920", edited by Sudeshna Guha and published by DAG, received the 'Jury Appreciation Award'.

The other shortlisted titles were "The Big Book of Indian Art" by Bina Sarkar Ellias, published by Aleph Book Company, and "Kalakari: A Journey Through Indian Folk Art" by Simran Tapadia, published by Pan Macmillan India.

The jury comprised Stener, Apeejay Surrendra Group director Priti Paul, Pande, Kiran Nadar Museum of Art's Apurva Kackar, India Art Fair director Jaya Asokan and Wadhwana.

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