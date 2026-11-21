Ayurveda, Reimagined: How Traditional Wellness Is Finding a Place in Gummies, Oils and Patches (Adobe Stock) more By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less Ayurveda has traditionally been associated with kadhas, herbal powders, oils and preparations that require time and effort to use. That is changing as traditional ingredients move into gummies, ready-to-use oils, and newer formats such as herbal patches. The shift is less about changing what people have known for generations and more about changing how they access it.

"For many consumers, ingredients such as ashwagandha, Vijaya, jatamansi, and chamomile are familiar, but preparing or regularly consuming traditional formulations can be inconvenient. Newer products are attempting to bridge this gap, bringing these ingredients into formats that are easier to carry, measure and incorporate into everyday routines," Mr Avadhoot Chavan, Founder, Rastafari Wellness, tells HT Shop Now.

Traditional wellness finds a wider market The growing interest in herbal products is also visible in India's trade figures. According to an August 2026 report by the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF)[1.1], exports of AYUSH and herbal products reached US$638.71 million in FY2025-26, covering 126.27 million kg of products. Although the figures cover several traditional medicine categories, they point to a sizeable market for Indian herbal and wellness products.

The opportunity for manufacturers is not simply to put traditional ingredients into new packaging. It also involves understanding what consumers expect from these products, including ease of use, clear dosage information, and consistent formulations.

Gummies make herbal formulations easier to consume Gummies have found a place in the wellness market, particularly among consumers who dislike swallowing tablets or find the taste of herbal powders difficult to manage. They are portable, require no preparation, and come in flavours that make them easier to consume.

The formulations are changing too. Alongside familiar ingredients such as ashwagandha, some products now combine Vijaya leaf extract with botanicals such as valerian root, chamomile, shunthi and pippali mool. Full-spectrum Vijaya formulations are also available in different strengths and flavours, bringing together traditional botanical ingredients in a more convenient format.

But a gummy is only as good as its formulation. The concentration of extracts, stability during storage and consistency from one batch to another all need attention. Proper testing and accurate labelling are equally important, particularly when products contain multiple active ingredients.