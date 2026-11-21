Persistently rapid breathing can signal a lung infection or other illness, especially in premature babies. An expert explains what to watch for and when to seek help. A baby breathing faster than usual can frighten any parent. Breathing speeds up briefly when a child cries, feeds, or has a fever, but persistent fast breathing should never be dismissed. In newborns and premature babies, it can be an early sign that the lungs are struggling or an infection is setting in. Is it normal for a baby to breathe fast but not have any other symptoms? (Adobe Stock) more By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

What counts as fast breathing? Normal breathing rates fall with age, and newborns breathe faster than older children. The key is to look for breathing that stays faster than usual while the child is calm or asleep. Count the breaths for a full minute, as babies' breathing is naturally irregular.

"As a guide, the World Health Organisation defines fast breathing as 60 or more breaths a minute in babies under two months, 50 or more at two to eleven months, and 40 or more at one to five years", Dr Sanju Sidaraddi, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, tells Health Shots.

Counting is only a guide, and a normal count does not rule out illness. Other warning signs include:

Flaring nostrils The skin pulling in between or below the ribs with each breath Grunting sounds Difficulty feeding Unusual irritability A bluish tinge to the lips or tongue may indicate low oxygen levels and needs immediate medical attention.

Why do premature babies need extra care? Premature babies are more prone to breathing problems because their lungs may not have fully developed at birth. Many need oxygen or breathing support in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and those who do may stay vulnerable to respiratory illness for the first few years of life. Infections such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia can hit these children harder. What looks like a mild cold can worsen quickly. Premature babies also may not show typical signs of illness. Poor feeding, reduced activity, unusual sleepiness, or changes in breathing may be the only early clues.

When to seek help? Consult a paediatrician promptly if your child is breathing faster than usual for longer than a short spell. Go to the emergency department immediately if your child is struggling to breathe, has visible chest retractions, has bluish lips or tongue, is unusually drowsy or cannot feed. A doctor will assess the breathing rate, oxygen levels and overall condition before deciding on tests or treatment.

Follow-up matters Regular check-ups after NICU discharge are essential. They allow doctors to monitor lung health, growth, feeding and development, and to catch problems early. Fast breathing is not always serious, but it always deserves attention. Recognising the signs and acting early can protect a child's breathing and long-term health.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)