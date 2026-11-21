Take inspiration from Mrunal Thakur's sharp winged eyeliner (Instagram) more By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less A perfectly drawn winged eyeliner has the power to transform even the simplest makeup look. Whether you are getting ready for a festive celebration, a wedding, a dinner date or simply want to add some definition to your everyday makeup, a sharp flick can make all the difference. And when it comes to carrying this eye makeup trend with confidence, Mrunal Thakur gives us plenty of inspiration. The actress has often experimented with different eyeliner styles, from classic black wings to colourful, dramatic eye makeup. Her sharp winged eyeliner, in particular, is a look worth bookmarking if you enjoy statement eye makeup. The trick is to create a clean, well-defined line that gradually extends beyond the outer corner of the eyes, giving them a lifted appearance. You do not necessarily need professional makeup skills to recreate this look. Choosing the right eyeliner can make the process considerably easier. Here are five products worth considering if you want to achieve a precise, well-defined wing. 5 eyeliners to help you recreate Mrunal Thakur's look

If you are still learning how to draw a wing, a felt-tip eyeliner can be a practical starting point. The Swiss Beauty Bold Felt Tip Eyeliner features a pen-style applicator that offers better control while drawing fine lines. Its pointed tip can help you create a thin line along the upper lash line before extending it into a wing. I would consider this an option for anyone who prefers the convenience of a sketch pen over a traditional liquid eyeliner. You can gradually build the thickness of your wing without making the entire eye look too dramatic.

2 . PAC 24H Sketch Eyeliner Black Sketch Eyeliner Pen|Intense Matte Finish|Waterproof & Smudge Proof |One Stroke Easy Application Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

For those who prefer a precise, defined finish, the PAC 24H Sketch Eyeliner is another product to explore. Its fine sketch-style applicator makes it suitable for creating controlled strokes, especially when you want a narrow inner line that transitions into a sharper outer flick. The matte finish also makes it worth considering for occasions when you want your eyeliner to stand out without adding unnecessary shine. It can work particularly well with neutral eyeshadow, mascara and nude lipstick for a balanced makeup look.

A classic black wing is a versatile makeup choice, and the SUGAR POP Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner is an affordable option to consider. Its flexible applicator allows you to experiment with different eyeliner thicknesses, making it suitable for both subtle definition and more dramatic eye makeup. The waterproof formula is another feature to look for if you want an eyeliner for longer wear. You can pair it with a soft brown eyeshadow and mascara for an everyday look or create a thicker wing for evening occasions.

If you are looking for a premium eyeliner option, the Sephora Collection Intense Ink Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner deserves a place on your list. A liquid eyeliner is particularly useful when you want a sharp, defined finish, and this waterproof option is worth exploring for statement eye makeup. Use its applicator to draw a thin line close to the upper lashes and gradually extend it towards the outer corner. You can build the wing by adding small strokes rather than attempting to draw the entire shape in one go. This approach can help you achieve a more controlled finish.