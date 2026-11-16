Aditi Rao Hydari's blurred red lips: 6 lipsticks to recreate her look

Aditi Rao Hydari's blurred red lips (Instagram: Aditi Rao Hydari) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Red lipstick has always been a beauty classic, but Aditi Rao Hydari is giving it a softer, more romantic twist. The actor recently caught our attention with her blurred red lips, proving that a statement pout doesn't necessarily need perfectly defined edges or a high-shine finish. Her take on the red lip trend is understated, elegant and surprisingly easy to recreate.

What makes this look particularly appealing is its versatility. Whether you're dressing up for a festive celebration, attending a wedding or heading out for dinner, blurred red lips can add just the right amount of drama without making your makeup look overly done.

How to recreate Aditi Rao Hydari's blurred red lip look The secret to this look is all about application rather than simply choosing a bright red lipstick. Start by gently exfoliating your lips to remove dry, flaky skin. Follow this with a lightweight lip balm and allow it to absorb before applying colour.

Instead of using a sharply defined red lip liner, choose a muted pink or rosy-red pencil. Lightly outline your natural lip shape without creating an exaggerated border. This will give your lips a soft definition.

Next, apply your favourite red lipstick, concentrating most of the colour towards the centre of your lips. Use your fingertips or a small lip brush to gently diffuse the edges. The idea is to create a naturally stained appearance rather than a perfectly outlined pout.

Blot your lips with a tissue to remove excess product and soften the finish. If you want more intensity, add another thin layer of lipstick to the centre.

For the rest of your makeup, keep things simple. Opt for a luminous base, softly flushed cheeks, groomed eyebrows and neutral eyeshadow. A coat of mascara is enough to complete the look. Avoid pairing this lip trend with heavy eye makeup, as the charm lies in its effortless finish.