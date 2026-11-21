Sonam Kapoor is an absolute fashionista who never misses an opportunity to serve a stunning look. The 41-year-old actor recently attended the inaugural edition of Frieze Abu Dhabi 2026, where she gave classic power dressing a stylish twist in an all-black ensemble that perfectly embodied corporate chic.

On November 20, Sonam took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from her visit, accompanied by the caption: “Abu Dhabi, you always have my heart. Spent the weekend at the very first Frieze Abu Dhabi and NOMAD, surrounded by incredible work from the region and beyond!” (Also read: Sonam Kapoor steps out of ‘postpartum sabbatical’ in a stunning Pichwai art-inspired, hand-embroidered ethnic look )

Decoding Sonam Kapoor's all black Givenchy look For her appearance at the prestigious art event, held at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi's Cultural District, Sonam embraced an all-black ensemble from Givenchy by Sarah Burton, giving traditional power dressing a contemporary, architectural makeover.

Her look features a sharply tailored black double-breasted jacket with classic peaked lapels, a plunging V-neckline and structured pocket detailing. However, what truly set the piece apart was its dramatic cape-like extension that flowed from the shoulders, creating an origami-inspired silhouette.

She paired it with relaxed, pleated wide-leg trousers in matching black, creating a beautifully elongated silhouette that balanced structure with fluidity.