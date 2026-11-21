Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 4 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice.She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience.When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.
Sonam Kapoor makes black look anything but basic in dramatic Givenchy cape-style jacket and vibrant gemstone jewellery
Sonam Kapoor redefines power dressing at Frieze Abu Dhabi 2026 in a sculptural Givenchy ensemble, pairing sharp tailoring with statement Bvlgari high jewellery.
Sonam Kapoor is an absolute fashionista who never misses an opportunity to serve a stunning look. The 41-year-old actor recently attended the inaugural edition of Frieze Abu Dhabi 2026, where she gave classic power dressing a stylish twist in an all-black ensemble that perfectly embodied corporate chic.
On November 20, Sonam took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from her visit, accompanied by the caption: “Abu Dhabi, you always have my heart. Spent the weekend at the very first Frieze Abu Dhabi and NOMAD, surrounded by incredible work from the region and beyond!” (Also read: Sonam Kapoor steps out of ‘postpartum sabbatical’ in a stunning Pichwai art-inspired, hand-embroidered ethnic look )
Decoding Sonam Kapoor's all black Givenchy look
For her appearance at the prestigious art event, held at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi's Cultural District, Sonam embraced an all-black ensemble from Givenchy by Sarah Burton, giving traditional power dressing a contemporary, architectural makeover.
Her look features a sharply tailored black double-breasted jacket with classic peaked lapels, a plunging V-neckline and structured pocket detailing. However, what truly set the piece apart was its dramatic cape-like extension that flowed from the shoulders, creating an origami-inspired silhouette.
She paired it with relaxed, pleated wide-leg trousers in matching black, creating a beautifully elongated silhouette that balanced structure with fluidity.
Styled by sister Rhea Kapoor, she kept the accessories sleek. Sonam carried a black leather mini top-handle bag featuring gold hardware. A pair of burgundy pointed-toe heels added a subtle hint of colour, completing the sophisticated ensemble.
Bvlgari high jewellery adds a colourful twist
While the Givenchy outfit made a strong statement through its architectural construction, it was Sonam's choice of jewellery that brought an unexpected burst of colour to the look.
The actor accessorised with a bold gold chain-link choker from Bvlgari, featuring colourful cabochon-cut gemstones in shades of emerald green, ruby red, sapphire blue and citrine. The vibrant stones stood out beautifully against the all-black ensemble, adding a touch of Roman glamour and opulence.
She completed the jewellery pairing with coordinating gold and gemstone stud earrings, allowing the statement necklace to remain the focal point without overwhelming the outfit.
Sleek hair and understated glamour
For beauty, Sonam kept things elegant and polished. Her hair was swept back into a glossy, centre-parted chignon, allowing the dramatic neckline and statement jewellery to take centre stage.
Her makeup featured softly defined eyes, bronzed cheeks and a muted terracotta lip, creating a warm, understated finish. Oversized dark rectangular sunglasses added an extra dose of sophistication and off-duty glamour.
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