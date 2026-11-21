Diabetes is one of the most common chronic diseases across the globe and is generally associated with adults. However, children are also being diagnosed with the disease at present, creating growing concern among parents.

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“A child drinking more water than usual, waking up frequently to use the toilet or losing weight despite eating well may be showing early signs of diabetes,” Dr Sajili Mehta, consultant pediatric endocrinologist at Surya Mother and Child Super Speciality Hospital, Pune, shared with HT Lifestyle.

“These changes can develop gradually or within a matter of weeks, depending on the type of diabetes. Parents should pay attention when such symptoms appear without any obvious explanation,” she noted.

The physician pointed out that India has one of the world's largest populations of children living with type 1 diabetes. The disease occurs when the immune system attacks the cells responsible for producing insulin, the hormone that regulates blood sugar. It can develop in children of any body weight and is not caused by eating too much sugar, she explained.

“Children can also develop type 2 diabetes, where the body becomes resistant to insulin. Both types can cause similar symptoms, although Type 2 may develop more slowly,” added Dr Mehta. She went on to list five warning signs of the disease in children that need medical evaluation. They are presented as follows.