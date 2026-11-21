Dev Deepawali, celebrated on Kartik Purnima, will fall on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. Also known as the festival of lights of the gods, the occasion holds special importance for devotees who observe it through prayers, and holy bathing.

This year's full Moon in November will carry a rare phenomenon, according to astrologers. Astrologically, the Moon enters Taurus sign and passes through Krittika Nakshatra. Vedic astrologer and Senior Professor of Computer Science and Engineering, Prof. (Dr.) Jayanta Kumar Basu, shares with HT that this planetary combination offers an opportunity to reflect on emotional clarity, purification and self-discipline.

Also Read Kartik Purnima 2026: Astrologer reveals what the Taurus Moon means for your zodiac sign

Kartik Purnima 2026 date and tithi timings: Kartik Purnima falls on November 24, 2026. According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi begins at 11:42 PM on November 23 and ends at 8:23 PM on November 24 (IST).

Auspicious Muhurats of Kartik Purnima 2026 Astrologer Jayanta Kumar says devotees can observe morning prayers and evening Deepdaan during the prescribed local Muhurats in Indian timings.

Brahma Muhurat: Kolkata: 4:11 AM to 5:03 AM

Varanasi: 4:36 AM to 5:29 AM Pradosh Kaal timings for Deepdaan: Kolkata: 4:51 PM to 7:28 PM

Varanasi: 5:08 PM to 7:47 PM Also Read What is a Beaver Moon? Know the date and peak times in the US

Why is Kartik Purnima called Dev Deepawali? Hindu traditions associate Kartik Purnima with Lord Shiva's victory over Tripurasura, which earned the occasion the name Tripurari Purnima.

Dev Deepawali celebrates this victory through the lighting of lamps. In Varanasi, devotees decorate the Ganga ghats with thousands of earthen lamps and offer prayers along the river.

Astrological significance of Kartik Purnima Vedic astrologer Jayanta Kumar Basu shares that the Moon enters Taurus at approximately 7:24 AM IST on November 24., and Taurus is traditionally considered the Moon's exaltation sign.

He also points to the Moon's position in Krittika Nakshatra, which has Agni, the deity of fire, as its presiding deity.

According to his Vedic ideology, Agni represents purification, while the Moon relates to the mind, emotions and nourishment. Their association offers a reminder to examine your thoughts and actions and develop greater awareness.

Kartik Purnima rituals you can observe You can mark the occasion through traditional practices such as:

Taking an early morning holy bath.

Offering prayers to Lord Shiva or Lord Vishnu.

Performing Satyanarayan Puja.

Lighting ghee or sesame-oil lamps during Deepdaan.

Donating food, clothes or essential items to people in need. For spiritual seekers, Kartik Purnima offers a reminder that lighting a lamp can also inspire clearer thinking, compassion and positive changes in everyday life.

Disclaimer: This article is based on an astrologer's interpretations.The rituals and Muhurats are general references based on traditional practices and may vary by individual beliefs.