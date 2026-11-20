​Also read | Brown sugar vs white sugar: Nutrition coach compares calories, nutrients and health benefits before you make the switch

If you are craving for a delicious dessert but don’t want to go for the usual pastry, then you have to try this Bournvita malt cookie recipe shared by pastry chef Ridhima Mhaiskar, Chef Ri’s Hotline, Mumbai. Here’s the step-by-step process to make this mouthwatering dessert at home.

Method Cookie dough preparation 1. Preheat the oven to the required baking temperature and line baking trays with parchment paper.

2. Ensure the butter is softened to room temperature.

3. Toast the milk powder until golden brown and allow it to cool completely.

4. Sift together the flour, Dutch cocoa powder, Bournvita, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Keep aside.

Making the cookie dough 1. Cream the softened butter, brown sugar and castor sugar until light and well combined.

2. Add the whole egg and vanilla paste. Mix until fully combined

3. Add the malt essence and mix well.

4. Gradually add the sifted dry ingredients and toasted milk powder.

5. Add the milk chocolate chunks and dark chocolate chunks. Fold until evenly distributed throughout the dough.

Portioning 1. Divide the dough into 10 equal portions of approximately 85 g each.

2. Shape each portion into a ball, ensuring the chocolate chunks are evenly distributed.

3. Place the portioned dough on a tray and refrigerate.

Molten Bournvita Malt Centre Ingredients Apple crumble coating 175 g

Milk chocolate Callebaut 130 g

Bournvita 20 g

Neutral oil 20 g

Malt essence 6-8 drops

Salt 1 g

Method 1. Finely chop the milk chocolate.

2. Melt the chocolate gently in the microwave until completely smooth.

3. Add the neutral oil and mix until fully incorporated.

4. Add the Bournvita powder, malt essence and salt.

5. Mix thoroughly until the mixture is smooth, ensuring there are no lumps.

6. Transfer the mixture into silicone dome moulds, filling each cavity evenly.

7. Refrigerate until the domes are completely set and firm.

8. Once set, carefully demould the Bournvita malt centres.