Fitness influencer shares the perfect South Indian breakfast recipe: Spot idli with 25g protein and just 425 calories
Vanshika Khurana turns a Hyderabadi comfort street food into a healthy breakfast dish loaded with protein.
Breakfast is widely considered to be the most important meal of the day and should ideally provide a mix of protein, fibre, and healthy fats. But that does not mean that one always has to resort to a full English, especially when there are so many indigenous options to choose from.
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Taking to Instagram on November 18, fitness influencer Vanshika Khurana, who goes by the social media handle fit.khurana, shared the perfect South Indian breakfast combo to start the day in a healthy way: Hyderabadi spot idli with coconut chutney, served along with filter coffee.
Vanshika stated that the breakfast contains 25 grams of protein with just 425 calories. The detailed recipes for preparing the meal are presented as follows.
Ingredients
For spot idlis (3 pieces)
- 40g soya granules, boiled and squeezed
- 1 tsp ghee
- 1 tsp mustard
- 1 tsp jeera
- 7-8 curry leaves
- Spices - red Chilli powder, salt, coriander, pepper
- 1 onion chopped
- 1 tomato chopped
- 1/2 carrot grated
- 1/2 grated beet
- Podi masala (gunpowder)
- 1/2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
- Dosa batter (3 serving spoons)
For coconut chutney
- 2 tbsp dalia, roasted
- ¾ cup coriander
- ¾ cup coconut, diced
- 2 dried red chillies
- 3-4 garlic cloves
- 1 tsp ghee
- Tadka - rai, jeera, 8-10 curry leaves
- Lemon juice
- Salt
For iced filter coffee
- Filter coffee concoction as required
- Honey/zero calorie sweetner
- Sea salt
- Water
- 150 ml low-fat milk
- Lots of ice
Method of preparation
For spot idli
- Add ghee, rai, jeera, curry leaves and ginger-garlic paste to a pan and sauté for two minutes
- Add onion, tomato, beet, carrot and soya granules
- Add the masalas and a splash of water and cook for two to three minutes
- Divide the masala into three parts on the pan, flatten them and add the dosa mix on top of each portion. Cover and cook for about five to six minutes on a low flame
- Optionally, add ghee and podi masala on top and serve with coconut chutney and iced filter coffee
For coconut chutney
- Roast dalia and fry chillies and garlic in a teaspoon of oil/ghee
- Blend them with the coconut, coriander, salt and lemon juice
- Top with a tadka and mix
For iced filter coffee
- Add the filter coffee concoction, salt, honey and ice in a glass and top with low-fat milk
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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