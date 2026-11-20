As temperatures drop during winter, the risk of heart-related complications can increase, particularly during the early morning hours. Cold weather can affect blood pressure, heart rate and blood circulation, making individuals with existing cardiac conditions more vulnerable.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sunil Kumar Mandal, senior consultant interventional cardiologist at Kailash Hospital, Greater Noida, explains how winter affects heart health, who is most at risk and the precautions people should take to protect themselves. (Also read: Neurologist explains why quality sleep is vital for brain health and how power naps can help )

How cold weather affects the heart "When exposed to low temperatures, blood vessels in the extremities constrict in order to minimise heat loss. This has the secondary effect of raising the body's blood pressure," explains Dr Mandal.

He further points out that cold weather activates the body's sympathetic nervous system, increasing the heart's workload and speeding up the heart rate.

"Platelets also become stickier, thus increasing the chance of blood clots, especially in the context of coronary plaques where the likelihood of a rupture or spasm resulting in a heart attack is increased," he adds.

According to the cardiologist, these physiological changes can increase the strain on the cardiovascular system, particularly among people who already have underlying heart conditions.

Why early mornings can be riskier for heart patients The early morning hours can put additional stress on the cardiovascular system because of the body's natural biological rhythms. "Physiology runs in cycles. For example, right after someone wakes up, there is an initial quick surge in blood pressure, heart rate, and cortisol stress hormones. During that time, there is a tendency to clot blood more than normal," says Dr Mandal.

He explains that heart attacks, strokes and irregular heartbeats are more frequently observed during the early morning hours because of these changes. "When these processes are triggered, more stress causes more symptoms to occur. Cold, quick travel to the bathroom, and rapid walking all increase these stress levels," he adds.