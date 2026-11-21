Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 4 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice.She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience.When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.
Step inside Cyrus Broacha’s Mumbai home that reflects traditional Parsi roots, vintage interiors and meaningful family memorabilia
Farah Khan recently visited Cyrus Broacha’s Mumbai home, offering a glimpse into its Parsi heritage, vintage wooden furniture and charming old-Bombay interiors.
Comedian and television presenter Cyrus Broacha recently welcomed filmmaker Farah Khan into his Mumbai residence in Malabar Hill, offering viewers a glimpse into his home and family life. In Farah’s November 20 YouTube vlog, he gave a peek into a home that embraces traditional Parsi heritage, vintage wooden furniture and understated interiors. Unlike celebrity homes filled with extravagant décor and flashy showpieces, Cyrus’ residence has a warm, lived-in charm that reflects its old-Bombay character. (Also read: Step inside Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad’s simple Mumbai bungalow: From colourful wallpapers to daughter Raabiyaa’s playful room )
Inside Cyrus Broacha’s Mumbai home
Cyrus’s residence stands out for its traditional aesthetic, old-Bombay charm and deeply personal touches. Located in Mumbai’s upscale Malabar Hill neighbourhood, the home reflects a blend of Parsi heritage and vintage sensibilities, with an emphasis on wooden furniture, warm interiors and meaningful family memorabilia.
The entrance itself sets the tone for the interiors. A dark wooden door bearing the Broacha nameplate, complemented by intricately carved wooden detailing, gives the home a distinctly old-world appeal. As one steps inside, the darker wooden accents contrast beautifully with the light-coloured walls and bright flooring, creating an airy and welcoming atmosphere.
Vintage furniture, warm interiors and eclectic décor
The living room is particularly interesting, bringing together an assortment of vintage and traditional furniture. Dark, intricately carved wooden chairs add a sense of heritage, while patterned sofas introduce colour and comfort. A green-cushioned chair and a classic rocking chair further enhance the eclectic arrangement. Instead of matching furniture sets or overly coordinated décor, the room features pieces that come together to create a distinctive personality.
The coffee table, stacked with books, adds another layer to the room's everyday charm. Indoor plants placed around the living room and along the wide window sills bring a refreshing touch of greenery into the interiors. They also complement the natural, lived-in aesthetic of the house. The windows feature terracotta-toned curtains that add warmth and depth to the otherwise light interiors. Their earthy colour palette works well with the dark wooden furniture, creating a cohesive visual balance.
Personal memorabilia that adds a family touch
Another interesting corner features a beautifully carved wooden cabinet topped with pink-and-orange artwork. Decorative lamps and vases placed around it add character without making the space appear cluttered. The artwork introduces a brighter, more contemporary element into the traditional setting, creating an interesting contrast between old-world furniture and colourful accents.
What makes Cyrus' home particularly special, however, is the presence of personal memorabilia that reflects the family's interests and achievements. Among the details visible in the residence are medals and awards belonging to his wife, Ayesha, from her Ironman races.
Cyrus’s Malabar Hill residence captures the essence of an old-Bombay home. Its Parsi influences, vintage character and relaxed atmosphere make it a refreshing departure from the extravagant interiors often associated with celebrity residences.