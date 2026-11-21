Diabetes is not just about elevated blood sugar levels. When glucose remains high for prolonged periods over the years, it can gradually affect the body's blood vessels, nerves and vital organs.

While some complications become noticeable through pain or changes in sensation, others may develop silently over several years. The nerves and kidneys are particularly vulnerable to this long-term damage, Dr Vineet Kumar Surana, consultant for diabetes and endocrinology at Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, told HT Lifestyle.

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Two important complications associated with diabetes that Dr Surana pointed out are diabetic neuropathy and diabetic nephropathy. The former affects the nerves and can interfere with sensation and movement, while the latter damages the kidneys' ability to filter waste from the blood.

“Although both conditions share a common underlying cause, they develop differently and require separate approaches to diagnosis and treatment,” stated the physician.

About diabetic neuropathy Symptoms Diabetic neuropathy commonly affects the nerves in the feet and legs in the beginning and eventually affects every part of the body by affecting the autonomic nervous system.

“People may initially experience tingling, numbness, burning sensations or sharp pain in their feet,” noted Dr Surana. “The discomfort can become more noticeable at night. As the condition progresses, reduced sensation may affect balance and walking.”

With diabetic neuropathy, one of the biggest concerns that Dr Surana warned about is that people may not notice minor cuts, blisters or injuries because their ability to feel pain has reduced. These unnoticed injuries can develop into foot ulcers and serious infections.