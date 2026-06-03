Why standing all day is not healthier than sitting: Endocrinologist explains what may happen to your nerves

Sitting for long hours receives considerable backlash and criticism for contributing to many sedentary lifestyle-related diseases, and rightly so. As a result, some people swing to the opposite end of the spectrum and assume that standing for long hours is a healthier alternative. The intent behind it is understandable: to avoid prolonged sitting and stay more active.



ALSO READ: Afraid fruits will spike blood sugar this summer? Endocrinologist shares correct way to eat mango, watermelon, and more Standing long hours on metro can trigger discomfort like tingling or burning sensation in legs. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

But standing continuously for long periods is not the best idea either. Instances of prolonged standing include long hours of commuting or using standing desks for the entire day. This way, they spend the entire day standing, which also has silent health implications.

Let's understand the health implications of standing all day and why it should be avoided. Dr Sanjay Kalra, treasurer, International Society of Endocrinology (ISE); Vice President, South Asian Obesity Forum (SOF), Bharti Hospital, Karnal, explained to HT Lifestyle the discomfort that may follow prolonged standing.

Initially, he believed the pain could be mistaken for fatigue, “It starts small. A heavy ache in your legs, burning sensation, tingling, or numbness in your feet after a long day. Many brush it off as simple tiredness.”

What exactly is the pain? These sensations may feel common after a long commute or after remaining in the same position for hours, and are usually dismissed as fatigue. However, something more serious may be happening inside the body, involving compression of the nerves.

“Nerve discomfort often starts with everyday habits. Long commutes, extended hours of standing in one place or sitting in cramped positions during the commute, can compress the sciatic and peripheral nerves in your body, which run from your lower back down to your feet,” the endocrinologist cautioned.

Now, what does this nerve compression do? This is actually the reason why blood flow gets reduced, causing persistent tingling, numbness, burning sensations or even sharp pain. Sometimes the pressure continues to grow; these symptoms may become more frequent and start interfering with daily activities, making it hard to stand comfortably or do regular activities.