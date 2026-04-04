Can 2 days of exercise make up for a sedentary week? Fitness coach reveals truth about weekend workouts
Weekend workout trend: here’s what a fitness expert says about exercising just two days a week, and whether it can really offset a sedentary lifestyle.
The weekend workout trend is taking over the internet, and people are obsessing over it. But with most of us leading sedentary lives, is it too good to be true? HT Lifestyle spoke with Sumit Dubey, fitness expert and the founder of Sumit Dubey Fitness (SDF) centre to understand whether weekend exercise actually works or it is just another passing fad.
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Weekend workout trend
Sumit Dubey said, “These days, life moves quickly. Folks find it tough sticking to regular workouts through the week. So they shift everything to Saturday and Sunday instead.” “Squeezing sweat into just a couple of days has become common lately,” he added.
“When Monday hits, and the chairs stay full again. Two long pushes each weekend. Can those really balance out five lazy ones after? The body keeps score differently, maybe,” said Sumit.
Weekend vs daily exercise
According to Sumit, weekend movement counts more than you might think. Scientists see gains when people hit 150 weekly minutes of solid effort, even if it's just two days. Hearts respond well, so do blood sugar levels. Long-term illness risks dip slightly, and doing something beats doing nothing - no perfect routine needed.
Still, some key limits need attention. Sumit highlighted that often moving keeps things running smoother. When you stay seated all day, circulation slows, posture slips, body parts weaken - little by little, they lose their edge. Five inactive days dull the gains from two active ones. A weekly rhythm matters more than weekend effort alone.
Here’s another thing to think about: getting hurt more easily. When exercise gets squeezed into just a few minutes, people tend to go too hard - especially if they haven’t moved much lately, highlighted Sumit. Pushing fast without building up slowly can pull muscles or strain joints. Tiredness shows up quicker when effort spikes out of nowhere. Bodies unprepared for sudden bursts react with soreness or discomfort most times.
“Still, working out on weekends might actually help, as long as it's done with some thought,” said Sumit. Ease counts more than effort. You can try running, sometimes swimming instead; pair either with strength drills along with quick footwork. Wait until movement feels smooth before adding speed, ease off gradually once finished.
Mornings aren’t the only time motion matters. Getting up to stroll, reach, or shift positions through workdays cuts down the health downsides of too much stillness.
“Just twice a week, moving your body? That still misses what everyday motion offers. Showing up - any way you can - is more crucial than how hard you push. Consistency wins easily when matched against sporadic bursts. Skip perfect routines; choose ones that fit smoothly into life. Progress forms slowly, built by tiny actions done again and again,” said Sumit.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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