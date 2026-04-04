Can 2 days of exercise make up for a sedentary week? Fitness coach reveals truth about weekend workouts

The weekend workout trend is taking over the internet, and people are obsessing over it. But with most of us leading sedentary lives, is it too good to be true? HT Lifestyle spoke with Sumit Dubey, fitness expert and the founder of Sumit Dubey Fitness (SDF) centre to understand whether weekend exercise actually works or it is just another passing fad. Weekend workout trend involves doing exercising only twice a week. (Unsplash) ​Also read | Woman who lost 27 kg shares exactly what to eat before and after a workout for fat loss: ‘Aim for 15-25 g of protein…’ Weekend workout trend Sumit Dubey said, “These days, life moves quickly. Folks find it tough sticking to regular workouts through the week. So they shift everything to Saturday and Sunday instead.” “Squeezing sweat into just a couple of days has become common lately,” he added. “When Monday hits, and the chairs stay full again. Two long pushes each weekend. Can those really balance out five lazy ones after? The body keeps score differently, maybe,” said Sumit.

Scientists see gains when people hit 150 weekly minutes of solid effort, even if it's just two days. (Unsplash)

Weekend vs daily exercise According to Sumit, weekend movement counts more than you might think. Scientists see gains when people hit 150 weekly minutes of solid effort, even if it's just two days. Hearts respond well, so do blood sugar levels. Long-term illness risks dip slightly, and doing something beats doing nothing - no perfect routine needed. Still, some key limits need attention. Sumit highlighted that often moving keeps things running smoother. When you stay seated all day, circulation slows, posture slips, body parts weaken - little by little, they lose their edge. Five inactive days dull the gains from two active ones. A weekly rhythm matters more than weekend effort alone. Here’s another thing to think about: getting hurt more easily. When exercise gets squeezed into just a few minutes, people tend to go too hard - especially if they haven’t moved much lately, highlighted Sumit. Pushing fast without building up slowly can pull muscles or strain joints. Tiredness shows up quicker when effort spikes out of nowhere. Bodies unprepared for sudden bursts react with soreness or discomfort most times.

You can try running, sometimes swimming instead; pair either with strength drills along with quick footwork. (Unsplash)