Swimming this summer? Ophthalmologist shares 4 eye protection tips: ‘Never rub your eyes…’

Summer is incomplete without swimming. With floaties and mimosas in hand, spending time in the pool is a great way to beat the summer heat. But as you splash around, your eyes are often exposed to chlorine and bacteria, triggering eye-related problems. Taking a few precautions beforehand can help you enjoy the pool time without compromising your eye health.



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HT Lifestyle connected with Dr Himanshu Mehta, senior ophthalmologist at the ASG The Vission Eye Centre, who emphasised that it is important to protect your eyes.



“Eye-related problems may occur if you don’t take proper care. Some of the problems include burning, itchy eyes and even corneal infections. Also note, never rub your eyes, as this can cause further damage,” he said, naming a few possible complications that can arise from exposure to pool water without adequate precautions.

Here are a few tips Dr Mehta listed: