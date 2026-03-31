Swimming this summer? Ophthalmologist shares 4 eye protection tips: ‘Never rub your eyes…’
If you become a big-time pool person in summer, don’t neglect protecting your eyes, otherwise you are at the risk of infections.
Summer is incomplete without swimming. With floaties and mimosas in hand, spending time in the pool is a great way to beat the summer heat. But as you splash around, your eyes are often exposed to chlorine and bacteria, triggering eye-related problems. Taking a few precautions beforehand can help you enjoy the pool time without compromising your eye health.
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HT Lifestyle connected with Dr Himanshu Mehta, senior ophthalmologist at the ASG The Vission Eye Centre, who emphasised that it is important to protect your eyes.
“Eye-related problems may occur if you don’t take proper care. Some of the problems include burning, itchy eyes and even corneal infections. Also note, never rub your eyes, as this can cause further damage,” he said, naming a few possible complications that can arise from exposure to pool water without adequate precautions.
Here are a few tips Dr Mehta listed:
1. Shower before swimming
- Shower before swim to wash off any oils/lotions that may be applied to the face.
- This prevents these substances from mixing with chlorine.
- Avoiding this mixing stops the formation of chloramines, which are the main cause of burning and itchy eyes.
2. Wear well-fitted swimming goggles
- Must for eye safety.
- Use goggles that fit well to prevent water from entering while swimming.
- Broad-rimmed, non-leaky goggles create proper suction around the eyes.
- Goggles keep pool chemicals out of the eyes and help maintain the tear film.
- Anti-glare and anti-fog goggles help keep vision clear underwater.
3. Remove contact lenses
- Contact lenses increase the chances of a corneal infection and should be avoided at all costs.
- Bacteria can grow on lenses if it is exposed to water. Chlorine can attach to the lens, trapping bacteria against the eye, leading to high infection.
- Instead, use RX goggles (prescription goggles), which enable people with refractive errors (nearsightedness, farsightedness, or astigmatism) to see clearly.
4. Wash eyes after swimming
- After leaving the pool, gently splash water on closed eyes.
- This helps remove chlorine and other chemicals from the eyelids and eyelashes.
- Washing eyes with fresh, clean water immediately prevents irritation, redness, dryness, and swimmer’s eye.
- Gently splash closed eyelids to rinse off any residue.
- If needed, use preservative-free artificial tears to restore moisture.
So while swimming is one of the most enjoyable ways to relax and unwind this summer, the excitement make sit easy to overlook certain protective measures. Seeing a pool nearby, the spontaneity that comes with summer makes you want to dive in right away. But you may be putting yourself at risk of infections, irritation and discomfort. Protecting your eyes becomes essential; otherwise, pool chemicals might irritate your eyes and, if left untreated, may escalate into serious conditions such as corneal infections. Next time you dive into the pool, prepare properly and keep these tips in mind.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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