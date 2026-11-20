HUMANS NEED salt. It contains sodium, which draws water out of cells to hydrate the bloodstream; enables muscles to contract and relax; and helps the intestines absorb nutrients. It also adds flavour to even the blandest of dishes. But one can have too much of a good thing. Sodium raises blood pressure and excessive consumption is linked to cardiovascular and kidney diseases. Some manufacturers say certain varieties mitigate the harm. Are they right? Or should such claims be taken with a pinch of the proverbial?

Despite their differing appearances and price points, most supermarket salts—from fleur de sel to pink Himalayan—predominantly consist of plain old sodium chloride. Although some contain trace amounts of other minerals, such as calcium, iron and zinc, there is little evidence these make them any healthier. A study published in Foods in 2020, for example, analysed the mineral composition of pink salts available in Australia, including those of Himalayan origin. The researchers found that the mineral concentrations were so small that one would need to consume over 30g per day to make a difference, six times the WHO’s recommended daily limit.

Only two additives are worth their salt. The first is iodine. This chemical plays an important role in the healthy development of brains as well as bodies. The consequences of a deficiency can be severe, particularly among growing children and pregnant women. Iodine has many sources, such as milk, eggs and fish, and many will get enough from their usual diet. But iodised salt is a cheap and effective way to boost one’s intake.

The second is potassium. In order to minimise how much sodium salt contains, food scientists have long experimented with replacing some of the element with the closely related potassium. Matthew Bailey, a physiologist at the University of Edinburgh, describes the stuff as a “double whammy”: too little potassium, like too much sodium, pushes blood pressure up. Potassium-enriched salts therefore tackle two birds with one stone, and do so without altering taste or texture.

In a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2021, researchers led by Bruce Neal, an epidemiologist at the George Institute for Global Health in Sydney, investigated the impact of potassium-enriched salt on almost 21,000 people across 600 villages in rural China. Participants either had a history of stroke or else were over 60 with high blood pressure. Half of the villages were assigned standard table salt, the other half salt composed of 75% sodium chloride and 25% potassium chloride. The researchers found that the enriched salt was associated with lower blood pressure as well as a roughly 13% lower chance of stroke, cardiovascular incidents and death from any cause over the five or so years participants were monitored.

Should you rush out to buy potassium-enriched salt? If you can do without, doctors agree that the simplest way to bring down blood pressure is to consume less salt of any kind. But in a paper published in Nature Health on November 4th, Dr Neal and a team of researchers used simulations to model the potential health impact of replacing all the world’s salt with the potassium-enriched variety. They found that it could prevent almost 3m deaths and 10m cases of cardiovascular and kidney disease worldwide each year. Those with kidney disease should beware: too much potassium can cause complications. For everyone else, though, the benefits are clear.

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