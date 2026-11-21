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Migraine triggers: Neurologist explains everyday habits that could be behind your frequent headaches
Frequent migraines may have more to do with your daily routine than you realise. A neurologist explains the common lifestyle triggers you should watch out for.
Your daily routine could be playing a bigger role in triggering migraines than you think. From irregular sleep schedules to everyday stress and certain eating habits, several seemingly harmless things may be contributing to those painful episodes. But what are the triggers people often overlook?
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mitul Kasundra, neurologist, Sterling Hospital, Rajkot, explains how everyday habits can influence migraines and what you can do to manage them better. (Also read: Winter heart health: Cardiologist explains why cold mornings increase heart attack risk and what precautions you should take )
"Your brain is very sensitive to changes in routines, the things you see and hear, and the environment around you. Even small changes in your daily schedule can sometimes trigger a migraine in people who are susceptible to it," explains Dr Kasundra.
How irregular sleep patterns trigger migraines
Sleep is one of the most important factors influencing migraine frequency. Getting too little or too much sleep, frequently changing bedtime or following an irregular sleep schedule can disrupt the body's natural rhythm and increase the likelihood of migraine attacks.
People who stay up late, work night shifts or regularly miss out on adequate sleep may be more susceptible to migraines. "Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule is important for people who experience migraines. Going to bed and waking up at approximately the same time every day, including weekends, can help regulate the body's internal clock and reduce the risk of attacks," says Dr Kasundra.
Noise and sensory overstimulation are often overlooked factors that can contribute to migraine attacks. "People who are prone to migraines should pay attention to their sensory environment. Taking regular breaks from screens, reducing headphone volume and limiting exposure to environments with excessive noise, bright lights, or strong smells may help manage potential triggers," explains the neurologist.
Role of stress and emotional pressure
Stress is another well-known factor associated with migraines. Work pressure, emotional difficulties, long working hours and insufficient relaxation can influence the nervous system and contribute to migraine attacks.
Interestingly, migraines do not always occur during stressful situations. Some people experience attacks when their stress levels suddenly decrease after a particularly demanding period. This phenomenon is commonly known as a 'let-down' headache.
"Stress management is an important part of migraine care. Relaxation techniques, regular physical activity and making time for adequate rest can help people manage stress and potentially reduce the frequency of migraine attacks," says Dr Kasundra.
Apart from sleep and stress, everyday eating and drinking habits can also influence migraine frequency. "People experiencing frequent migraines should avoid skipping meals, maintain adequate hydration and pay attention to their caffeine intake. Keeping a regular daily routine can make a difference in managing migraine triggers," advises Dr Kasundra.
When should you consult a doctor
According to Dr Kasundra, people who experience recurring migraines should identify their individual triggers, maintain a consistent daily routine and consult a healthcare professional for an appropriate treatment plan.
He also recommends maintaining a migraine diary to record sleep patterns, meals, hydration, stress levels and circumstances surrounding an attack, as this may help identify recurring triggers.
Dr Kasundra advises seeking immediate medical attention in case of a sudden, extremely severe headache or one accompanied by symptoms such as weakness, confusion or difficulty speaking.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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