Your daily routine could be playing a bigger role in triggering migraines than you think. From irregular sleep schedules to everyday stress and certain eating habits, several seemingly harmless things may be contributing to those painful episodes. But what are the triggers people often overlook?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mitul Kasundra, neurologist, Sterling Hospital, Rajkot, explains how everyday habits can influence migraines and what you can do to manage them better. (Also read: Winter heart health: Cardiologist explains why cold mornings increase heart attack risk and what precautions you should take )

"Your brain is very sensitive to changes in routines, the things you see and hear, and the environment around you. Even small changes in your daily schedule can sometimes trigger a migraine in people who are susceptible to it," explains Dr Kasundra.

How irregular sleep patterns trigger migraines Sleep is one of the most important factors influencing migraine frequency. Getting too little or too much sleep, frequently changing bedtime or following an irregular sleep schedule can disrupt the body's natural rhythm and increase the likelihood of migraine attacks.

People who stay up late, work night shifts or regularly miss out on adequate sleep may be more susceptible to migraines. "Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule is important for people who experience migraines. Going to bed and waking up at approximately the same time every day, including weekends, can help regulate the body's internal clock and reduce the risk of attacks," says Dr Kasundra.

Noise and sensory overstimulation are often overlooked factors that can contribute to migraine attacks. "People who are prone to migraines should pay attention to their sensory environment. Taking regular breaks from screens, reducing headphone volume and limiting exposure to environments with excessive noise, bright lights, or strong smells may help manage potential triggers," explains the neurologist.