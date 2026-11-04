Overnight oiling may worsen dandruff and hair fall: From rice water to onion juice, dermatologist breaks down what actually works

Social media algorithms tout onion juice concoctions, overnight oiling rituals, and fermented rice water as miracle fixes for hair loss and premature greying. But are these kitchen remedies actual science, or just sticky, smelly placebos? To separate hair myths from clinical reality, in this week's HT Health Talk, we spoke with Dr Shraddha Kologi, visiting consultant, dermatology and hair transplant surgery, Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru. Also read | Dimple Kapadia shares the secret to gorgeous hair: ‘Excellent’ natural haircare ingredients like onion juice

First off, take a deep breath: losing 50 to 100 strands a day is not abnormal. However, if you’re noticing visible scalp, sudden patchiness, or silver strands popping up in your early 20s, it’s time to look beyond internet hacks. According to Dr Kologi, trending remedies like raw onion juice or overnight oiling often do more harm than good, triggering scalp irritation, contact dermatitis, and severe dandruff. Meanwhile, popular DIY fixes like rice water lack robust clinical backing compared to treatments like minoxidil.

When it comes to premature greying, plucking won’t make 10 more grow — a total myth — but it can permanently scar your hair follicle, she highlighted. While genetically driven greying remains irreversible, addressing early triggers like vitamin B12 deficiency, thyroid imbalances, or chronic stress can make a measurable difference. Below is Dr Kologi's evidence-based guide to navigating hair fall, safe colouring, and real regrowth solutions.

1. Does onion juice really help hair grow, or can it just irritate the scalp? Onion juice contains sulphur compounds and antioxidants, but scientific evidence supporting hair growth is limited. One small study suggested benefits in patchy hair loss (alopecia areata), but it is not an established treatment for common hair fall. Applying onion juice can cause scalp irritation, redness, itching and allergic reactions. It may worsen existing scalp conditions. It is better not to rely on onion juice as a hair-growth remedy. Persistent hair loss should be evaluated by a dermatologist to identify the underlying cause and appropriate treatment.

2. Does oiling really help from the roots, or is it just for conditioning? Can keeping oil overnight increase dandruff/hair fall? Hair oiling mainly conditions the hair shaft, reduces friction and helps minimise breakage; it does not directly stimulate hair follicles or prevent genetic hair loss. Coconut oil may help reduce protein loss from hair. However, leaving oil overnight can aggravate dandruff or seborrhoeic dermatitis in some people, particularly those with oily scalps. Excessive massage may also cause breakage in fragile hair. Apply a suitable oil to the lengths of the hair, wash it off regularly, and avoid vigorous scalp massage. Oiling should be considered a conditioning practice, not a medical hair-growth treatment. Also read | Amrita Arora shares family's secret hair oil recipe with onion, hibiscus, fenugreek seeds; says she and Malaika Arora have used it since childhood

3. Do things like rice water or rosemary oil actually work compared to real medical treatments? Rice water has limited scientific evidence supporting its hair-growth benefits. It may temporarily improve hair texture, but excessive use can cause stiffness and breakage. Rosemary oil has shown some promising results in small studies, but stronger clinical evidence is needed. Neither should replace established treatments such as topical minoxidil for appropriate types of hair loss. Minoxidil has substantially better clinical evidence, although results take several months and continued use is generally necessary. Consult a dermatologist before starting treatment, particularly if hair loss is sudden, patchy or accompanied by scalp inflammation.

4. How much hair fall daily is normal, and when should one worry? Losing approximately 50–100 hair strands daily is normal and part of the natural hair growth cycle. However, excessive shedding, visible scalp, widening hair parting, receding hairline or noticeable thinning should not be ignored. Sudden hair loss, bald patches, scalp itching, redness or scaling also warrant medical attention. Persistent shedding for several months may indicate an underlying problem, such as a nutritional deficiency, a hormonal imbalance, or thyroid dysfunction. Early consultation with a dermatologist helps identify the cause and prevent further hair loss.