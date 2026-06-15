An independent study shows Man Matters' alcohol free minoxidil achieved up to 58% higher follicular absorption than standard minoxidil and 1.26x stronger hair-growth cell activity compared to conventional minoxidil formulations. Why Minoxidil Doesn't Work for Everyone and How Man Matters’ Newest Next-Gen Minoxidil Is Addressing It

Minoxidil has treated male pattern hair loss for decades, yet many men feel it never worked for them. Indian men's health platform Man Matters says the real gap was rarely the molecule, it was how little of it reached the follicle. Its next-generation minoxidil without alcohol, built on cetosomal technology, which is engineered for up to 2x deeper scalp penetration than regular minoxidil, based on independent in-vitro testing.

The problem with regular minoxidil 5%” Most conventional minoxidil 5% solutions rely on alcohol to spread across the scalp, but it evaporates fast, so much of the active ingredient never penetrates deep enough to reach the follicle. It can also leave the scalp dry and itchy, the discomfort that makes many men quit. Low penetration plus poor comfort is why so many feel minoxidil simply didn't work.

How Man Matters minoxidil improves absorption In an independent in-vitro study using Franz Cell permeation analysis, conventional minoxidil delivered just 44% of its active ingredient over a full 24 hours, while the cetosomal formulation reached 58% in only 4.5 hours, a faster, more efficient uptake. The same testing showed up to 126% (1.26x) dermal papilla cell proliferation compared to untreated cells, a marker linked to hair-regrowth activity. Together, the findings point to up to 2x deeper scalp penetration than regular minoxidil, delivering more of the active ingredient directly to the follicle, making it one of the best minoxidil for men.

The formulation is also an alcohol-free minoxidil, with a lotion-like texture rather than the watery feel of standard minoxidil 5% designed to reduce dryness and irritation, and make daily consistency easier.

"While the Minoxidil molecule remains unchanged, delivery science has evolved significantly. Cetosome™ technology addresses one of the most important unmet needs in topical hair therapy: improving delivery efficiency while enhancing tolerability. For patients experiencing irritation, poor compliance, or inadequate response with conventional Minoxidil solutions, Cetosome™-based formulations may represent a next-generation therapeutic alternative." says Dr. Mahalakshmi Peruri, MBBS, MD, Dermatologist