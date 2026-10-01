Apple could launch 3 new smart home products on October 13: What to expect
Apple is reportedly planning a smart home push in October, with a new smart home hub, refreshed HomePod mini and Apple TV 4K expected to join the lineup.
After launching the iPhone 18 Pro series and iPhone Duo last month, Apple is now reportedly preparing another product push, this time in the smart home category. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims that the iPhone maker could announce a new smart home hub on October 13, alongside refreshed versions of the HomePod mini and Apple TV 4K. Keep on reading to know everything about the new Apple products that are reportedly set to launch this month.
Apple smart home hub could be the biggest launch
As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple's October lineup is expected to include the Cupertino tech giant's first dedicated smart home hub, internally codenamed "J490". The device is reportedly being developed with a 6-inch or 7-inch square-shaped touchscreen attached to a round base. The smart home hub is most likely to be powered by Apple's A18 chipset and could bring Siri AI and FaceTime support. The latter could indicate the presence of a front-facing camera, although the information provided does not confirm the exact camera hardware.
The tech giant is also reportedly working on a dedicated operating system for the device. It could offer features such as new clock faces and widgets. Apple is said to be developing two versions of the hub: a tabletop model with a built-in speaker and another version designed to be mounted on a wall.
HomePod Mini and Apple TV 4K could also get upgrades
The October lineup could also include the HomePod Mini (2026). The original HomePod mini was launched in 2020 and the upcoming model is reportedly set to receive a chipset upgrade after years without a refresh.
The refreshed HomePod Mini is reportedly expected to support Siri AI. Apple could also equip it with its N1 networking chip and second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, potentially bringing Wi-Fi 7 support to the compact speaker.
Meanwhile, the Apple TV 4K (2026) is also expected to receive a chip upgrade and Siri AI support. Like the HomePod mini, the new Apple TV could also benefit from Apple's newer networking technology.
Interestingly, Apple was earlier expected to introduce a next-generation full-size HomePod as well. However, according to the report, the refreshed larger HomePod is now expected to arrive at a later date.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSparsh Sharma
Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in.Read More
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