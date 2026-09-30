Virat Kohli uses this iPhone and it’s not the Pro Max

At just 5.6mm thick and weighing 165 grams, the iPhone Air is built around portability. It may not have the camera hardware or battery capacity of Apple's more feature-packed Pro models, but it still carries the A19 Pro chipset and a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion.

Kohli has previously been spotted with the iPhone Air and his recent gym selfie appears to show him holding the black version of the handset. The device was launched back in 2025 and stands apart from Apple's other recent iPhones mainly because of its exceptionally slim design.

Virat Kohli is rarely seen without a smartphone, but his recent appearances have offered a clue about the handset he seems to prefer. The Indian cricketer has often been spotted with Apple's iPhone Air, including in a recent gym selfie shared on Instagram. Unlike the bigger and more camera-focused Pro models, the iPhone Air takes a different route with its ultra-thin design and lightweight build. Keep on reading to get to know everything about the phone Virat Kohli appears to be using, along with its key specifications and price in India.

That combination could make the handset appealing to someone who wants flagship-level performance without carrying a heavier smartphone. Of course, there is no confirmed reason from Kohli himself explaining why he prefers the device, so anything about his personal preference remains speculation.

Kohli is not the only prominent personality to have been spotted with the iPhone Air. Akash Ambani and Rohit Sharma have also previously been seen using the slim iPhone.

Apple iPhone Air specifications and price The iPhone Air houses a 6.5-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. Apple also claims peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits.

Under the hood, the Cupertino-based tech giant's A19 Pro chipset powers the phone, with up to 12GB RAM and storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB.

For photography, there's a single 48-megapixel Fusion rear camera with sensor-shift optical image stabilisation. For selfies and video calls, there is an 18-megapixel ultra-wide front camera. Both cameras support 4K Dolby Vision video recording.

The slim body uses a Grade 5 titanium frame, while Ceramic Shield 2 protection is used on the front and back. The handset also carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The iPhone Air sports a 3149 mAh battery and is currently listed at ₹1,19,900 on Flipkart.