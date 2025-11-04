Akash Ambani spotted with iPhone Air and NOT iPhone 17 Pro Max at ICC Women’s World Cup Final

During the ICC Women’s World Cup Cricket Final, Akash Ambani was spotted using the iPhone Air with a single-camera setup and not the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the highest-end iPhone currently available from Apple. And that reminds us why the iPhone Air could be a better choice for many people instead of the Pro. Here are five reasons why it could be the better choice for you. At the ICC Women’s World Cup Final, Akash Ambani chose the iPhone Air instead of the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Reason 1: Not everyone needs Pro cameras

The iPhone 17 Pro is “Pro” mostly because of its cameras. Not everyone needs 8x telephoto reach, not everyone has the time to edit ProRAW photos, and certainly not everyone is going to shoot ProRes RAW videos. So, if you’re someone who just wants to click the occasional picture here and there, the iPhone Air is more than enough.

Reason 2: Some people simply prefer a more polished design over additional features

Yes, for some, form is definitely more important than function. The iPhone Air has essentially replaced the iPhone Pro lineup as Apple’s most premium-looking offering. Akash Ambani holding it is a reminder that if you’re someone who always has access to charging points (yes, the battery life isn't the best but it can be worked with) the iPhone Air could be a great choice.

Reason 3: The 6.5-inch display is just the right size

It is not too big like the iPhone Max models and not too small like the 6.3-inch Pro and standard iPhone 17 models. It features an LTPO OLED panel with Apple’s 120Hz ProMotion technology and can reach a peak brightness of up to 3000 nits.

Reason 4: It’s almost as fast as the iPhone 17 Pro

You get Apple’s A19 Pro chip, which is the same as the one in the iPhone 17 Pro, with only a few minor core differences. But unless you’re a gamer or performance enthusiast, the iPhone Air will deliver top-end performance.

Now, let’s talk about who the iPhone Air is not for

Firstly, people who consume a lot of media on their phones, as the single-speaker setup can sound muffled at higher volumes. Secondly, people who dislike eSIMs, as the iPhone Air supports eSIM only. Thirdly, people who shoot a lot of content on their phonesmay be limited as there’s no Cinematic Mode and the lack of lenses may be limiting. Plus, the USB port is only USB 2.0, which means slower data transfer speeds.