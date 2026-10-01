Class 8 student killed, friend injured after SUV hits motorcycle in Lucknow

A late-night outing after dinner ended in tragedy for a Class 8 student in Lucknow, with an SUV allegedly hitting the motorcycle he was riding. The 16-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries at the trauma centre, while his 17-year old friend remains under treatment. Police also said that the driver fled from the spot with the vehicle. (Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo/ Representational)

Police also said that the driver fled from the spot with the vehicle. According to police, the minors were not wearing helmets at the time of the incident.

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Rushed to trauma centre, died during treatment According to the police, the deceased was identified as Chintu, son of daily-wage worker Guddu and lived with his parents and four siblings in Sector 6, Vikas Nagar.

He was returning home with four friends after they had gone out for a ride following dinner on Tuesday night.

“The friends were on two motorcycles and were near Sector 25 crossing in the Ghazipur area around 12.30am when the SUV allegedly rammed the bike carrying Jeet and his friend. The impact threw both teenagers onto the road, leaving them with serious injuries to their heads, faces and limbs,” said SHO Gazipur RK Maurya.