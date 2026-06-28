Grey hair in your 20s, poor memory in your 30s? Neurologists explain whether chronic stress is making you age faster

Early greying in your 20s and struggling to remember things in your 30s can feel alarming, often prompting fears of premature ageing. While these changes don’t necessarily mean your body or brain is ageing faster than expected, chronic stress can influence several biological processes linked to healthy ageing. However, genetics, nutrition, sleep, lifestyle habits, and underlying medical conditions also play an important role. (Also read: Who needs cholesterol injections? Delhi cardiologist explains when they're recommended and how they reduce heart attack ) Chronic stress and lifestyle habits impact memory and biological ageing. (Pexels )

How stress affects the brain and body Dr Neha Pandita, Senior Consultant Neurologist and Unit Head, Clinical Lead, Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders, Fortis Hospital, Noida, shares with HT Lifestyle how chronic stress can disrupt multiple systems that support healthy brain and body function.

“While these signs aren’t necessarily signs of accelerated ageing, chronic stress can impact several biological processes related to how the body and brain age. Stress activates the body’s fight-or-flight response, releasing hormones that prepare us to deal with immediate challenges. However, when stress becomes chronic, prolonged exposure to these hormones can affect sleep quality, increase inflammation, alter metabolism, and impair brain function.”

She explains that the brain is particularly vulnerable to prolonged stress. “The brain is especially susceptible to chronic stress. Stress levels can affect areas such as the hippocampus, which is central to learning and memory. This may result in trouble concentrating, mental fatigue, or feeling like your memory isn’t as sharp as it once was.”

Dr Pandita adds that occasional forgetfulness among younger adults shouldn’t immediately be mistaken for premature brain ageing. “Stress won’t age the brain overnight, but chronic unmanaged stress can affect the systems that support healthy brain function. Many young people experiencing brain fog are also suffering from poor sleep, burnout, nutritional gaps, and constant digital stimulation. Similarly, occasional forgetfulness in your 20s or 30s doesn’t necessarily mean your brain is ageing faster. Memory can be affected by lack of sleep, multitasking, emotional stress, or simply a busy lifestyle.”